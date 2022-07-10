ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Joe Biden will tout bipartisan gun safety law at Monday event at White House

By Francesca Chambers, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden will hold an event at the White House on Monday celebrating the passage of a landmark gun violence prevention bill.

Biden signed the legislation into law at the end of June. He said at the bill signing that he would be holding an event at the White House on July 11 "to mark this historic achievement" with members of Congress who voted for the bill and families who were victimized by gun tragedies.

"I’ve been at this work for a long, long time, and I know how hard it is, and I know what it takes to get it done," Biden said at the time. "I was there 30 years ago, the last time this nation passed meaningful gun safety laws. And I’m here today for the most significant law to be passed since then."

A spokesman for Biden confirmed that that event is taking place on Monday. No other details were immediately available.

Biden signs gun safety bill: House passes bipartisan gun reform, Biden signs bill into law during White House ceremony

Gun reform activist Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting, said Sunday that he would be attending the event. A Twitter account for the office of Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said he would also attend.

Guttenberg said Jaime would have celebrated her 19th birthday later in the week on July 13.

"And so, this moment for me is a big deal," Guttenberg told USA TODAY. "It is knowing, for the rest of history, my daughter's life will be a part of having done something to save the lives of others."

Having the official ceremony take place just before his daughter's birthday, Guttenberg said, "The emotional reality of all of this is a lot. But I'm honored to be there tomorrow to celebrate the fact that we actually were able to do something."

The White House event comes a week after a Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven dead and dozens wounded.

Lawmakers passed the gun safety law after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman opened fire at an elementary school, killing 19 children and two teachers.

The federal gun safety bill expands background checks for individuals between the ages of 18-21 encourages states to pass red flag laws that restrict individuals who are deemed a danger to themselves or others from purchasing guns and seeks to close the "boyfriend loophole," so that individuals who are convicted of assaulting a dating partner are unable to buy firearms.

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

