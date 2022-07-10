ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, TN

Volunteer firefighter charged with setting blazes

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — A volunteer firefighter in Tennessee has been charged with setting blazes that damaged multiple structures, authorities said.

Leslie Roy Winchester, 19, was arrested Saturday after officials obtained warrants charging him with aggravated arson, arson, trespassing and vandalism, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The fires were set between July 1 and July 8 at various locations in Waverly and damaged or destroyed buildings including a church, a masonic lodge, a former fire hall and a vacant house, the statement said.

Winchester was a volunteer firefighter in Humphreys County and confessed to setting the blazes, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told news outlets. Investigators believe he helped fight some of the fires he started, Davis said.

Winchester was being held in the Humphreys County Jail on a $1.7 million bond, officials said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Comments / 0

Related
whopam.com

Details released on West Seventh St. collision

Details have been released on a head-on collision from Monday afternoon on West Seventh Street that sent one driver to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 26-year old Wesley Benson of Springfield, Tennessee didn’t stop at the stop sign at Princeton Road and West Seventh Street, colliding head-on with a westbound car on Seventh operated by 53-year old Willie Crenshaw of Cadiz.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waverly, TN
Crime & Safety
Humphreys County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Humphreys County, TN
Accidents
Waverly, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Waverly, TN
County
Humphreys County, TN
City
Winchester, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
actionnews5.com

Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Kentucky couple is speaking out after the wife claims she overdosed on fentanyl after picking up a dollar bill at McDonald’s, but authorities are skeptical. Renee Parsons said picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville landed her in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Stakeholders worry about ‘indecent exposures’ in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the latest calls to 911 regarding an indecent exposure came in from an employee with the Nashville Downtown Partnership. “When you think about indecent exposure, you’re always shocked,” said Tom Turner, the president and CEO of the Nashville Downtown Partnership. It’s happening...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteer Firefighter#Vandalism#Blazes#Accident#Humphreys County Sheriff
WSMV

2 killed in head-on collision in Robertson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were killed after a head-on collision on U.S. 431 North on Saturday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash occurred near the intersection of William Woodard Road. Jana Kinslow, 27, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was driving south on Highway 431...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Fire burns apartment in South Nashville

A man died and two others were injured after an electrical accident at a home in Wilson County. The Brentvale Log Cabin at Crockett Park has been deemed structurally unsafe and cannot be repaired. Officials searching for suspect who shot 2 men on I-840 in Rutherford Co. Updated: 2 hours...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Money Stolen In Hopkinsville Burglary

A large amount of money was reported stolen in a burglary on Pineridge Drive in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say $26,000 along with ammunition was taken sometime between July 3rd and Friday without the owner’s consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
wkdzradio.com

Tennessee Man Injured In Trigg County Wreck

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Trigg County sent a Tennessee man to the hospital Saturday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Joshua Kimrey was westbound when he stopped quickly causing a tractor-trailer driven by Tanner Thrap of Iowa to hit his SUV. The crash...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Homeowner shot, trespasser at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said a homeowner was shot Friday during an attempted break-in. Officers on the scene told us the incident occurred in the 800 block of Neelys Chase Drive. One person was shot when they crossed paths with the trespasser. Officials confirmed that the victim...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

990K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy