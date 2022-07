The MEAC has reached an agreement that will see a total of six of its member institutions added as associate members of the Northeast Conference (NEC) in one or more sports. The collaboration between the two conferences in the sports of baseball, men’s golf and women’s golf will bring a host of MEAC schools under the NEC banner beginning with the 2022-23 academic year. The schools will maintain primary membership in the MEAC.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO