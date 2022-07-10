ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn could be the SEC West's "surprise team" in 2022

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d2f6K_0gap4d6e00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Following Auburn Football’s disappointing end to the 2021 season, and the failed coup to remove head coach Bryan Harsin from his job during the early stages of the offseason, it appears that many national media outlets are writing off the 2022 Auburn Tigers before the season has even begun.

There is one exception, however.

College Football expert Phil Steele recently joined the Locked On SEC podcast to share his outlook on all things in the conference, from new coaches to predicted division winners. Among the topics discussed with host Chris Gordy was surprise teams in the SEC. His pick for the west? Auburn.

“I think Auburn this year has a much higher buy-in level than they did last year and they’ve got talent,” Steele said. “I think Auburn is going to surprise some people.”

Auburn looks to rebound following a 6-7 record in 2021, a season where they dropped their final five games after upsetting No. 10 Ole Miss on October 30. The Tigers open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Mercer at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Upgrades to Auburn's Plainsman Park under consideration

AUBURN, Alabama—In 2019 the Auburn baseball Tigers made their first trip to Omaha and the College World Series in 22 years. This past season they earned a return trip to the "Greatest Show on Dirt" by winning the second super regional in program history when the Tigers defeated No. 3 Oregon State on the road in Corvallis, Oregon.
AUBURN, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

Sanderson says building ACA's basketball program will take time

You don’t have to look far to find Jim Sanderson these days. The new Alabama Christian Academy boys’ basketball camp can usually be found in the gym, teaching elementary school age or middle school players the fundamentals of the game. Sanderson has no illusions about the task in...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
101.1. The Wiz

Which HBCUs Are Located In Alabama?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
ALABAMA STATE
thecitymenus.com

JUST UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
CARROLLTON, GA
QSR magazine

Fuzzy's Taco Shop Opens Store in Auburn, Alabama

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the popular Baja-style taco restaurant, is opening in Auburn, AL on Tuesday, July 12th. The 4,975-square-foot restaurant is owned and operated locally by GARG, LLC, led by entrepreneurs Richard Maddox and Becky Retherford with restaurant industry veterans Craig Hacklander and David Sylvester, and is located at 1678 S. College St., Auburn, AL 36832. With this newest opening the Texas-based restaurant group has nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 18 states.
AUBURN, AL
101.1. The Wiz

Which HBCU Has The Best Marching Band?

HBCU marching bands are a vital part of not only HBCU culture but of college culture in general. These bands have altered the landscape of music and have been integral in creating community and connection among Black people. Many people travel far and wide to witness the performances of some...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Auburn Tigers#Sec West#College Football#American Football#College Sports#Sec#Jordan Hare Stadium
AL.com

Three Alabama cities ranked among America’s sweatiest, study finds

Residents and visitors of three Alabama cities might find themselves wiping their brows a bit more after learning the results of a recent study about America’s sweatiest cities. Cities in south, central, and north Alabama made the list by My Dating Adviser’s, which was compiled by comparing dimensions like...
nomadlawyer.org

Georgetown: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Georgetown, Georgia

Georgetown is located in Quitman County (Georgia), United States. It lies on the Alabama-Georgia border, next to Walter F. George Lake, and across the Chattahoochee River at Eufaula (Alabama). Georgetown’s outdoor activities are a great choice for nature lovers. There are 20 things to do in Georgetown, no matter what their interests.
GEORGETOWN, GA
WRBL News 3

Options for pregnant women in Columbus: two buildings, two different approaches

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Women’s Health Organization and Seneca Choices for Life sit side by side on Rosemont Drive, but as pregnant women seek care, what goes on inside those buildings is staunchly different.  The Supreme Court’s recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade means individual states now decide on whether to allow abortions.  The […]
WRBL News 3

Highest-paying jobs in Columbus, Georgia that don’t require a college degree

(STACKER) – From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
wrbl.com

Low-pressure system bringing rain and well below average temperatures

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Tomorrow, we will have a low-pressure system passing through our area, providing rain tonight and tomorrow. Rain will be isolated all day. We see rain chances continue this week, with Thursday having the highest. After the system passes through, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday temperatures will...
COLUMBUS, GA
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dead at Elmore Correctional Facility

Another incarcerated man has been found dead in an Alabama prison, a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday. Lamarcus Demond Philpot, 41, was found unresponsive on his bunk in the Elmore Correctional Facility on Wednesday of last week, according to the ADOC. Philpot was serving a 35-year year sentence for a rape committed in Lee County.
ELMORE, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police arrest woman in theft investigation

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Atlanta woman has been arrested in connection to a theft investigation in Auburn. According to officials with the Auburn Police Department, Sky Naja Griffith, age 23, was arrested on July 11, 2022, by Auburn Police with the assistance of the Opelika Police Department. Officials said Griffith was arrested on a felony […]
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy