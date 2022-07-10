ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Starport Arcade and Pub opens in Morgantown

By Joe Lint
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Starport Arcade and Pub held it’s grand opening on 228 Walnut Street in Morgantown on Saturday.

The new location is three stories tall, has 48 beers on tap, 30 TV’s, a full kitchen menu, full liquor bar and is open to all ages until 9 p.m. However, once it hits 9 p.m. the entire atmosphere changes from having families to having adults only all night long.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HuSJY_0gap3pUL00
    Upstairs overlooking the 2nd floor. (WBOY Image.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319vpW_0gap3pUL00
    48 beers on tap. (WBOY Image.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22XeTo_0gap3pUL00
    Full liquor Bar. (WBOY Image.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GyFrC_0gap3pUL00
    Punching machine. (WBOY Image.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jphdM_0gap3pUL00
    (WBOY Image.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xs4RG_0gap3pUL00
    (WBOY Image.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apDDC_0gap3pUL00
    (WBOY Image.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJy54_0gap3pUL00
    (WBOY Image.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hiTF8_0gap3pUL00
    (WBOY Image.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45a5FI_0gap3pUL00
    (WBOY Image.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22m5Ve_0gap3pUL00
    (WBOY Image.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fA5Cs_0gap3pUL00
    Downstairs. (WBOY Image.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKovZ_0gap3pUL00
    Pinball machines downstairs (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Je7MY_0gap3pUL00
    Pinball (WBOY Image.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tc1H2_0gap3pUL00
    (WBOY Image.)

“When COVID shut everybody down, it shut us down, it shut the old Starport down and when it came time to open back up we were talking and decided that we didn’t want to go the nightclub route anymore,” said Max Cummons, co-owner of Starport Arcade and Pub. “We had a good working relationship with Chris the old owner of Starport and we were very close with him as a business partner and were happy we could make something work.”

The owners wanted to go and alternative route from the night club scene, as they were a night club for 5 years before this transition to the arcade, and they wanted to be something everyone can enjoy.

“Especially the type of people right, you got families, you got kids right, you got people who aren’t looking to party and whack out, their instead trying to just have a family fun day and that’s what we were looking for,” said Robert Khoury, co-owner of Starport Arcade and Pub.

Even though it’s adults only after 9 p.m., the Starport Arcade and Pub plans to have family nights sometime in the near future.

When asked what their favorite games in the Starport Arcade and Pub were, Khoury said he loves and is here for competitive style games while Cummons said his favorite game is Killer Queen, a strategy game that has two teams of five competing against each other.

The owners said their favorite beers on tap are ‘Blah Blah Blah’ Sour IPA, ‘Who’s Your Daddy’ IPA. Both owners also claimed to have, “the most drafts in the state,” with 48 beers on tap.

Both Khoury and Cummons have been friends for over 20 years and have been in business together for five years.

To find out what events are going on at the Starport Arcade an d Pub, visit the Facebook page here.


(WBOY Image)
































