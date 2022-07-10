ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Nationals reinstate former first-round pick Hunter Harvey

By Darragh McDonald
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5mhb_0gap3kJw00
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Hunter Harvey. Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Nationals have announced that they reinstated right-hander Hunter Harvey from the 60-day injured list. To create room on the active roster, fellow righty Joan Adon was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. To open a spot on the 40-man roster, righty Jackson Tetreault was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Harvey was a first round pick of the Orioles in 2013 but has had his career trajectory repeatedly derailed by injuries. He pitched a few innings out of Baltimore’s bullpen in each of the 2019-21 seasons, but they gave up on him this offseason and put him on waivers. He was claimed by the Giants, who put him on waivers again, this time landing with the Nats. He pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings this year before landing on the injured list in April.

He will reach arbitration this winter but will still have three years of control remaining. For a rebuilding club like the Nats, they can see if Harvey can make good on the promise that once made him a first round draft pick and Baseball America’s #68 prospect in the league in 2015.

As for Tetreault, he will now be ineligible to return until 60 days from his initial IL placement, which was on July 4. He’s dealing with a stress fracture to the scapula, or shoulder blade, of his throwing arm. Given the seriousness of that injury, it wasn’t likely he’d return in the next couple of months, making this transfer largely a formality.

Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reported Harvey’s presence before the official announcement.

Comments / 1

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Top 50 MLB trade-deadline candidates

We’re less than a month from the August 2 trade deadline, and the outlook for a good portion of the league has rounded into focus. MLBTR has compiled its initial list of the top 50 deadline trade candidates, a list that’ll be updated at least once as July nears its end.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Juan Soto rejected second offer after the lockout for 'at least' $400M

In addition to the 13-year, $350MM extension offer that Juan Soto reportedly turned down prior to the lockout, it was recently reported that Soto rejected a second offer after the lockout. The specific financial details of that second offer have not been publicly revealed, but Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that it was for “at least” $400M.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves acquire Robinson Cano from Padres

The Braves have acquired infielder Robinson Cano from the Padres for cash considerations, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. After being released by the Mets in May, Cano signed a big league deal with the Padres soon thereafter, but was then released again after he turned down the team’s request to go to Triple-A. Cano’s veteran status gave him the right to opt into free agency, but after checking his options on the open market, he re-signed with San Diego on a minor league deal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Injured List#Nationals#Orioles#Giants
numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon not in lineup for Houston on Sunday

Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Dubon is being replaced at shortstop by Jeremy Pena versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 135 plate appearances this season, Dubon has a .211 batting average with a .565 OPS, 3 home runs, 17...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Yankees discussing Andrew Benintendi trade

The Yankees and Royals have recently held talks around a trade that would send outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Bronx, according to a report from Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. They add that the Yanks are simultaneously trying to work out a separate trade that would send outfielder Joey Gallo out of town.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Rangers make shocking free agency decision on trade deadline acquisition Andrew Copp

The New York Rangers made a big splash at the trade deadline in order to bring Andrew Copp to town. It was a move that immediately paid dividends, as he was a key contributor in their run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite the expectation that Copp would re-sign with the Rangers this offseason, it […] The post Rangers make shocking free agency decision on trade deadline acquisition Andrew Copp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely MLB slugger joining Home Run Derby field

MLB All-Star Weekend is set to get a double dose of The Machine. Katie Woo of The Athletic reported Friday that St. Louis Cardinals veteran slugger Albert Pujols will be participating in the Home Run Derby this year. It will mark Pujols’ fifth time competing in the event after he did so in 2003, 2007, 2009, and 2015. Pujols still has not won the Home Run Derby though.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets have interest in Nationals DH Nelson Cruz

The Mets are among the teams with interest in Nationals slugger Nelson Cruz, reports the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. At this stage of his career, Cruz is strictly a designated hitter. Apart from one game at first base with the Rays in 2021, he hasn’t played the field since 2018. The Mets have frequently used their DH slot to give their regulars a half-day off, though the closest things they have to regular designated hitters are J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith. Both players have shown offensive prowess in the past but are having down years so far in 2022, making it fairly logical that the Mets would be thinking about upgrades.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Orioles' Win Streak

The Baltimore Orioles are defying the odds right now. They're currently the hottest team in baseball after sweeping the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon. They've won eight in a row and are currently one game under. 500. They're also only 2.5 games back of a wild card spot. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

At least five teams reportedly interested in Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds

Few players who could plausibly be moved this summer would be as impactful a pickup as Bryan Reynolds. The Pirates center fielder isn’t performing at quite his star level from last season, but he’s having another well above-average campaign. Through 335 plate appearances entering play Friday, Reynolds owns a .257/.337/.463 line with 15 home runs, 10 doubles and a trio of stolen bases.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox to designate reliever Hansel Robles for assignment

The Boston Red Sox are designating reliever Hansel Robles for assignment, reports Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal. The move frees an active roster spot for pitching prospect Brayan Bello, who will be recalled to make his major league debut tomorrow against the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston’s 40-man roster tally will drop to 39.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves select Robinson Cano, designate Phil Gosselin

The Braves announced that they’ve selected the contract of veteran second baseman Robinson Cano, just hours after acquiring him from the Padres in exchange for cash. Fellow infield veteran Phil Gosselin was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Atlanta also reinstated Adam Duvall from the paternity list and optioned first baseman Mike Ford to Triple-A Gwinnett.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals Complete MLB Trade

The reigning World Series champs are sending away a package of players in a swap with the Kansas City Royals. On Monday, the Atlanta Braves shared that the team has completed a trade with KC that will net them the Royals' No. 35 pick in exchange for infielder CJ Alexander, pitcher Andrew Hoffman and outfielder Drew Waters.
MLB Trade Rumors

Should the Orioles rethink their trade deadline approach?

Few teams in baseball are playing as well as the Baltimore Orioles lately. That’s not what anyone would have imagined entering the season or as recently as a couple weeks ago. As the calendar flipped to July, Baltimore was 35-43 and separated by six teams in the American League Wild Card standings. They were among the handful most clear-cut deadline sellers in the sport. Six Baltimore players were placed among MLBTR’s Top 50 trade candidates last Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates have rejected recent offers for Reynolds, Bednar

The trade market hasn’t gotten rolling in full just yet, with many teams focused on the draft and some borderline clubs waiting to see how the current roster performs for a bit longer before adding or subtracting from the mix. At 14 games under .500 with a -129 run differential and a 10-game deficit even in the Wild Card hunt, the Pirates are not going to be under any delusions about contending in the current season. That doesn’t mean they’ll tear the entire roster down, however, and Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports that Pittsburgh has already rejected “tempting” offers for both center fielder Bryan Reynolds and closer David Bednar.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets claim reliever Sam Clay off waivers

The Phillies have announced that left-hander Sam Clay, whom they designated for assignment on Friday, has been claimed off waivers by the Mets. In order to open a spot on their 40-man roster for Clay, the Mets have designated right-hander Jake Reed for assignment. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com was among those who relayed the news on Reed.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy