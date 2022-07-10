ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Jersey Shore tradition to benefit kids with cancer this year

By Jen Ursillo
A Jersey Shore tradition is back. The Sea Girt 5K will mark its 31st year on Aug. 6. In addition to benefiting Sea Grit Recreation, race organizers also choose a local charity to help raise money and awareness for. Their pick for this year is The Ashley Lauren Foundation, an organization...

