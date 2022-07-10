ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Hold Hands On Romantic Date Night In LA: Photos

Image Credit: HEDO/BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 31, turned heads on July 9 when they enjoyed a night out alone together. The reality star and rapper, who share four-year-old daughter Stormi and a five-month-old son together, were photographed holding hands as they walked outside Catch restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. She wore a peach-colored long-sleeved mini dress and tan open-toed heels while he wore a graphic sweatshirt, jeans, and white sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vViwd_0gap3U9C00
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott holding hands during their latest night out. (HEDO/BACKGRID)

Kylie also had her long hair down and showed off glossy pink lips as she held a small blue purse. Travis wore a patterned knit cap at one point and a necklace. The lovebirds didn’t pay much attention to cameras as they made their way in and out of the dining location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZKhU_0gap3U9C00
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on their dinner date. (HEDO/BACKGRID)

Kylie and Travis’ latest dinner date comes just three days after the former made headlines for denying allegations made by an Instacart worker. The delivery driver and TikTok user, named Pablo Tamayo, claimed he delivered food to her house on July 6 and heard a baby scream inside. “It’s literally a $12 order for f**king pepperoni. This b***h could’ve paid me more,” he said about the alleged delivery, in a TikTok video. “It’s under the name of Ashton, so I’m guessing it’s for her assistant or something.”

After further revealing he allegedly showed up to the house and was let in the gate, he claimed someone let him in for a second. “He’s like ‘Oh come with me just to bring it in there,’” he said. “I literally walk with him. The gate is closing behind me. I’m walking through this little pathway with like a river beneath it, and then, I just leave it at the front door. I get to look into the whole house. I see all these assistants. All these maids and s**t. I didn’t see Kylie. I didn’t see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream.”

After the clip went viral, Kylie addressed the claims in now-deleted comments on social media and although she didn’t seem to deny he actually did deliver the pepperoni to her house, she did deny he was able to look in and hear her son cry. “No one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry,” she wrote according to E! News. “I did not order this myself. ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??”

