Technology

Researchers in China claim they have developed 'mind-reading' artificial intelligence that can measure loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party, reports say

By Hannah Towey
 2 days ago
Citizens learn about new AI technologies at the 2021 World Manufacturing Conference in Hefei, China. Xu Qingyong / Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images
  • Researchers in China claim they have developed "mind-reading" AI, multiple outlets have reported.
  • In a now-deleted video, they reportedly said the software could be used to measure party loyalty.
  • Last year, the US sanctioned 11 Chinese institutes for developing "purported brain-control weaponry."

