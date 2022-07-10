Natalie Portman Says ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Shot Its Most Beautiful Scene in a Best Buy Parking Lot

Click here to read the full article.

With nearly 30 films and dozens of TV episodes under its belt, Disney’s Marvel Studios has become a finely tuned machine. As it continues to churn out movies at a brisk pace, the company has become known for using movie magic to assemble scenes that look very different from what was actually shot. For example, Elizabeth Olsen and John Krasinski appeared together in a fan favorite scene in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” but Olsen later revealed that she never actually met Krasinski .

It appears that the same kind of trickery went into making “Thor: Love and Thunder.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly , Natalie Portman revealed that one of her favorite scenes in the film was shot in the unlikeliest of places.

“There’s one scene that’s one of the most visually beautiful scenes I’ve seen on film, and we shot [it] in real life in a Best Buy parking lot,” Portman said. “It’s so wild to be on this size of movie, and we were literally in a parking lot with a blue screen, doing this really dramatic thing. It looks so stunning on film, but every time I see it, I’m like, ‘That’s a Best Buy parking lot.’”

Portman did not specify which scene she was referring to, leaving fans to speculate about which scene most closely resembles a Best Buy parking lot. While she noted that it’s the most beautiful scene in the movie, that doesn’t necessarily mean it was the most beautiful scene they shot. In a recent interview with IndieWire , Portman spoke about her fondness for many scenes that were ultimately cut from the film.

“There were whole sequences, planets, characters, and worlds that didn’t end up in the movie that were hilarious and amazing and [that] we spent a lot of time and energy on, and certainly the entire crew also designing and conceiving,” Portman said. “It’s just amazing how much great material is not in the film, considering how much great material is in it. Usually, it’s like, you’re just trying to get enough good stuff to put in the film, and this had overflow. So that was really surprising.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is now playing in theaters.