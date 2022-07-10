ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Natalie Portman Says ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Shot Its Most Beautiful Scene in a Best Buy Parking Lot

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WKZP4_0gap2uwB00

Click here to read the full article.

With nearly 30 films and dozens of TV episodes under its belt, Disney’s Marvel Studios has become a finely tuned machine. As it continues to churn out movies at a brisk pace, the company has become known for using movie magic to assemble scenes that look very different from what was actually shot. For example, Elizabeth Olsen and John Krasinski appeared together in a fan favorite scene in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” but Olsen later revealed that she never actually met Krasinski .

It appears that the same kind of trickery went into making “Thor: Love and Thunder.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly , Natalie Portman revealed that one of her favorite scenes in the film was shot in the unlikeliest of places.

“There’s one scene that’s one of the most visually beautiful scenes I’ve seen on film, and we shot [it] in real life in a Best Buy parking lot,” Portman said. “It’s so wild to be on this size of movie, and we were literally in a parking lot with a blue screen, doing this really dramatic thing. It looks so stunning on film, but every time I see it, I’m like, ‘That’s a Best Buy parking lot.’”

Portman did not specify which scene she was referring to, leaving fans to speculate about which scene most closely resembles a Best Buy parking lot. While she noted that it’s the most beautiful scene in the movie, that doesn’t necessarily mean it was the most beautiful scene they shot. In a recent interview with IndieWire , Portman spoke about her fondness for many scenes that were ultimately cut from the film.

“There were whole sequences, planets, characters, and worlds that didn’t end up in the movie that were hilarious and amazing and [that] we spent a lot of time and energy on, and certainly the entire crew also designing and conceiving,” Portman said. “It’s just amazing how much great material is not in the film, considering how much great material is in it. Usually, it’s like, you’re just trying to get enough good stuff to put in the film, and this had overflow. So that was really surprising.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is now playing in theaters.

More from IndieWire
Best of IndieWire

Comments / 4

Related
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Takes a Hammer to Marvel’s Green Screen Problems

With “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Marvel entered the volume for the first time, courtesy of ILM’s game-changing StageCraft platform. Developed for the Emmy-winning “The Mandalorian” and used most recently for “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “The Book of Boba Fett,” and the noirish Gotham cityscapes of “The Batman,” StageCraft gives Marvel a valuable virtual production tool. The industry leader in VFX-heavy, franchise moviemaking now has experience in shooting actors against immense LED panels displaying virtual sets in real time, reducing reliance on the more traditional but less effective green screen process in favor of a more effective, efficient, and faster workflow.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Brother Liam Was Almost Cast as Thor: ‘I Think My Audition Sucked’

Click here to read the full article. Since there were already three (and counting) Spider-Men, why not a trio of Thors? “Thor: Love and Thunder” star Chris Hemsworth revealed that his younger brother Liam Hemsworth was “almost cast” as the Marvel superhero and Asgardian god. With older brother Luke Hemsworth already playing the actor version of Thor in both “Ragnarok” and “Love and Thunder,” it only makes sense for Liam to be a multiverse alternative version to Chris’ character. “He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so, I don’t know, I...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Natalie Portman
The Independent

Alicia Silverstone calls Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson’s Clueless homage ‘amazing’

Alicia Silverstone has given her seal of approval after Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson recreated one of her classic looks from the cult 1990s film Clueless. Portman first shared the image of her and Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Thompson to her Instagram on Wednesday with the caption: “Having a Clueless @thorofficial moment during yesterday’s junket @tessamaethompson ❤️ + ⚡️”.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How Much Shorter Is Natalie Portman Than Her ‘Thor’ Co-Star Chris Hemsworth?

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth’s on-screen partnership is an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, filming scenes together required some ingenuity because of their severe height difference. The production team found a way, and Natalie Portman’s height doesn’t stop her from wielding Mjolnir in the new Thor: Love and Thunder. So, how tall is Natalie Portman compared to Chris Hemsworth?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thor#Best Buy#The Most Beautiful#A Best#Film Star#Disney S Marvel Studios#Entertainment Weekly
WWD

Jennifer Aniston Embraces Minimalist Dressing to Honor Father John Aniston With Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award

Click here to read the full article. Before Jennifer Aniston rose to fame on “Friends,” her father John Aniston was a daytime television staple on “Days of Our Lives.” After almost four decades on the popular soap opera, John Aniston received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2022 Daytime Emmys on Friday. So happy that Jennifer Aniston has a video speech to honor her father John Aniston with this award! #Days #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/IHQwtsXKGWMore from WWDBET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSNatalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' L.A. Premiere — Queen of Receipts...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Dakota Johnson Sees Relationship With Chris Martin’s Ex Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Differently’ Due to Parents’ Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith’s Split

Making a change. Dakota Johnson said that parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith's 1996 divorce likely influenced her friendship with Chris Martin's ex Gwyneth Paltrow. “Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family,” the Cha Cha Real Smooth actress, 32, told Vanity Fair in a feature published on […]
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn’t Hesitate Hitting the Send Button on ‘Vicious’

Click here to read the full article. Sabrina Carpenter is typing letters to people she’ll probably never deliver — but with “Vicious,” she hits the blue “send” button… expeditiously. After announcing the release of her album Emails I Can’t Send, out July 15, the pop singer dropped the single, offering fans a second taste of the record. And in the hook-laden kiss off, she doesn’t hold back. “You’re lucky I’m a private person. I’ve quietly carried your burden,” she sings. “Everyone thinks you’re an angel, but shit I’d probably use different wording.” The track is aimed at a former lover — she notably dated...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

IndieWire

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy