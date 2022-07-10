Trump Avoids Word 'Vaccine' at Alaska Rally After Boos Over It in Alabama
Trump, who touts the vaccine rollout as one of his accomplishments, often finds himself at odds over it with segments of his...www.newsweek.com
Trump, who touts the vaccine rollout as one of his accomplishments, often finds himself at odds over it with segments of his...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3