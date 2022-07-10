Trump Influence 'Diminishing,' GOP Governor Hogan Points to Primary Losses
The Maryland Republican said Sunday that he's "hopeful" the former president won't run again in...www.newsweek.com
I hope Hogan makes a presidential run in 2024. He's probably the only Republican I would vote for. He was a good governor. He was honest, fair and worked across party lines to get things done.
The Orange Skidmark's diminishment has definitely accelerated...and he looks REALLY old and unhealthy...it's back to obscurity...LMAO 😅🤣😂😆
Trump will NOT run again. He knows he'd lose and his narcissistic, spoiled, mental condition can't deal with that. The risk is too great so he'll not take the chance.
