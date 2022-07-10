The Good Steer in Lake Grove closes after 70 years

The Good Steer in Lake Grove announced it shut its doors for good this weekend.

The restaurant said on Facebook that July 9 was its last night of service.

"We have truly enjoyed serving you for these past seven decades, but it is time for us to end this story," the Facebook post said.

The establishment was famous for its French-fried onion rings.

For fans of The Good Steer, they say the establishment may return sometime in the future.