The Good Steer in Lake Grove closes after 70 years

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The Good Steer in Lake Grove announced it shut its doors for good this weekend.

The restaurant said on Facebook that July 9 was its last night of service.

"We have truly enjoyed serving you for these past seven decades, but it is time for us to end this story," the Facebook post said.

The establishment was famous for its French-fried onion rings.

For fans of The Good Steer, they say the establishment may return sometime in the future.

Cass McArthur
2d ago

That really breaks my heart. I’ve been going there ever since I was a kid. I truly hope they come back

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

