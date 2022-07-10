STD testing clinic in Ohio offers free gas card with test

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is offering a walk-in STD testing clinic on Wednesday, July 20.

The clinic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Barnesville Library Annex.

Patients can give a urine sample to be tested for chlamydia and gonorrhea.

New patients will receive a $25 Kroger gas card.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.