ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

STD testing clinic in Ohio offers free gas card with test

By Karen Compton
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhJel_0gap2UBP00

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is offering a walk-in STD testing clinic on Wednesday, July 20.

The clinic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Barnesville Library Annex.

Patients can give a urine sample to be tested for chlamydia and gonorrhea.

New patients will receive a $25 Kroger gas card.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 33

Michele Colson
2d ago

he'll... I'm 68 but I'll get tested just for the gas card .. but hay it's gonna cost gas to go for the test ... 🙃

Reply(3)
15
GoldenAdept
2d ago

Hillarious gotta bribe disease infested people to get tested

Reply(1)
14
Pippi Longstocking
2d ago

I can get gas for free at Taco 🌮 Bell 🔔

Reply(9)
18
Related
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, attended the Partnering Anthropology with Science and Technology (PAST) Foundation Minecraft: Girls Who Lead summer camp. The program provides girls the tools to reach their full potential to explore the world of STEM. Officer Freet spoke at the event about being a female officer in a male dominated field, with only four female officers and a handful of female investigators statewide. She explained what wildlife officers do, the importance of hunting and fishing regulations in relation to wildlife management, and how humans have positively and negatively impacted the state’s wildlife and habitat diversity over the last 200 years. The girls also examined pelts and learned about Ohio’s mammals. Officer Freet expressed the importance of keeping wildlife in the wild and how hunting and fishing maintain a balanced ecosystem.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

IC Care & IC Staffing Solutions open an additional office

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The two companies have been serving people all over the Ohio Valley for a decade from their Wheeling office. Now they’re just expanding their physical footprint. IC Care provides nurses aides to help senior citizens maintain their independence at home. IC Staffing Solutions provides temporary-to-permanent job placement for many area employers. At […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Baby born on 7/11 in West Virginia 7-Eleven parking lot

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fate works in funny ways as one family learned Monday, with the newest addition to their family being born in a 7-Eleven parking lot on July 11, or 7/11. Mother of three Allie Sayers was scheduled for a C-section on July 13 but felt the baby coming early Monday morning. Allie’s […]
SHINNSTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belmont County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Belmont County, OH
Health
Barnesville, OH
Government
Barnesville, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
County
Belmont County, OH
City
Barnesville, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WTRF- 7News

Ohio bill says personhood for unborn begins at conception

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A bill that would acknowledge the personhood of an embryo has made its way to the Ohio Statehouse. Introduced Monday by Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery), House Bill 704 would recognize the personhood and constitutional rights – life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness – “of all unborn human individuals” at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Cedar One Realty opens a new office in St. Clairsville

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Cedar One Realty just opened their 6th location, this time in St. Clairsville. They already have locations in Wintersville, Calcutta, Carrollton, and Weirton, and they’re thrilled to now be in Belmont County as well. They’re a full service brokerage, with residential, commercial and property management. Right now they have 5 […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio University campus receives bomb threat

Officals are on the scene of an Ohio University Campus after a bomb threat was made. The Ohio University Zanesville/Zane State Campus received a bomb threat at Elson Hall. The hall and the surrounding areas have been evacuated. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz confirmed they are on scene. Stick with 7News for updates.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Std#Kroger#Urine Test#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Truck parking being added to Ohio Route 7

RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) – Another project is underway on Ohio’s State Route 7 this summer. Crews are rehabilitating a weigh station on Route 7 just north of Rayland.  ODOT explained the spot will soon be a truck parking area.  Once it’s finished, there will be 14 spaces for commercial truck parking.  Work is scheduled to […]
RAYLAND, OH
Sidney Daily News

Are you eligible for the Homestead Exemption?

SIDNEY — Homeowners who turn 65 years of age or older in calendar year 2022 or are totally and permanently disabled have until Dec. 31, 2022, to file for the homestead exemption of real estate taxes on their 2023 bill according to Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning. In order...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WLWT 5

Proposed bill would allow Ohioans to sue over unintended pregnancies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio lawmaker is looking to level the playing field when it comes to the cost of a pregnancy. A new state senate bill introduced by Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Canal Winchester) would allow pregnant women to sue a sexual partner for causing an unintended pregnancy. Above...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia #1 worst state for women-owned businesses

A new study shows that West Virginia is among the states ranked worst for female business owners. According to Clarify Capital, West Virginia is the #1 worst state for women-owned businesses with the largest decrease of -16%. West Virginia has seen the most significant adverse change in women-owned businesses, with...
FLORIDA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Cliff diving prohibited at West Virginia lake

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District Monday issued a reminder that cliff jumping/diving at the lakes it manages—including a major tourism destination in West Virginia—is not allowed. The Huntington District manages the following bodies of water in West Virginia:. Alum...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio lens lab lays off 38 people as branches around U.S. shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company that manufactures lenses for vision improvement is laying off 38 people at its facility in the Lockbourne village. VSP Optical Group informed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about this through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The company, which works as VSPOne on Rohr […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia inmate gets 25 years for murder at prison

An inmate formerly housed in West Virginia has been sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty in the fatal stabbing of another inmate. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld’s office says 43-year-old Ruben Laurel was sentenced Tuesday in the 2012 death of Anthony M. Dallas at the federal prison in Hazelton. Laurel pleaded guilty to aiding and […]
HAZELTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

47K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy