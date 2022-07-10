STD testing clinic in Ohio offers free gas card with test
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is offering a walk-in STD testing clinic on Wednesday, July 20.
The clinic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Barnesville Library Annex.
Patients can give a urine sample to be tested for chlamydia and gonorrhea.
New patients will receive a $25 Kroger gas card.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 33