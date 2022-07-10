ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choctaw, OK

Shooting at large gathering near Choctaw leaves two people injured.

By Jocelyn Schifferdecker/KFOR
CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR)- Two people were injured from an overnight shooting at a large gathering near Choctaw, said Oklahoma City police.

Police responded to a shooting call at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning near South Indian Meridian Rd.

One victim was shot three times and was taken to the hospital and is now stable, said Oklahoma City Police public information officer. The other person was grazed across the cheek by the bullet.

OKC police said there were about 50-75 people at the event.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.

