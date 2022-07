While Dalton Schultz has been angling for a new contract from the Dallas Cowboys, it’s becoming more likely that the star tight end plays the 2022 NFL season under the franchise tag. According to Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys and Schultz are not very close to an agreement in their negotiations, and the two sides reportedly haven’t met in a couple of weeks. With the deadline to extend a player on the franchise tag inching closer, Schultz may not get the new deal he’s been posturing for just yet.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO