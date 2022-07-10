ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title

By The Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe’s big serves. Waited until his own level rose to the occasion. Djokovic is not bothered by a deficit —...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
TheDailyBeast

Nick Kyrgios Can’t Even Pull It Together for Kate Middleton

Not even Kate Middleton, poster woman for the prim and proper, can tame Nick Kyrgios. After losing his first Grand Slam title match to Novak Djokovic, the Australian tennis star flouted Wimbledon’s all-white dress code to receive his runner-up silverware from Middleton. Wimbledon requires that players wear nearly all-white clothing from the moment they enter the arena to the moment they leave the court, but Kyrgios slapped on a bright red Nike hat prior to the presentation. Some called him disrespectful on social media, with one British tennis writer calling the decision a “final act of defiance.” Indeed, Kyrgios’ match itself was not spared his defiant flair, as an umpire gave him a code violation for insisting—quite loudly—that an allegedly drunken fan be kicked out. “She’s drunk out of her mind!” he yelled, this time with a red face rather than a red cap.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Goran Ivanisevic
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
SPORTbible

Nick Kyrgios Fined For Behaviour At Wimbledon Final In Front Of Prince George

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been fined for his behaviour at the Wimbledon men's singles finals after losing the match to Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios started strong in the match on Sunday (11 July), but things started to go downhill when he lost five consecutive points from 40-0 on his serve and went on to lose the third set, after which Djokovic became the winner of his seventh Wimbledon title.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship

Tiger Woods is ready to roll for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Woods famously enjoys participating in the event, and even admitted to missing the US Open to rest for the Open Championship. There are some people in the golf world who believe Woods can win this year’s event. However, don’t include golf legend […] The post Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Grand Slam#The All England Club#Fede
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Controversial John McEnroe News

Legendary tennis star John McEnroe was very outspoken during his playing days. That hasn't changed in retirement, either. The longtime United States tennis star is not happy that Novak Djokovic could be unable to play in the U.S. Open due to vaccine requirements. "These politicians are getting in the way...
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated

Steffi Graf Is Still Too Famous for Steffi Graf

Each summer Sports Illustrated revisits, remembers and rethinks some of the biggest names and most important stories of our sporting past. Come back all week for more Where Are They Now? stories. Tracy Austin did a double take. It was the spring of 2019, those halcyon pre-COVID-19 days, and Austin,...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tiger Woods turns on the style during practice round at St Andrews

Tiger Woods ended his second practice round at St Andrews in style as he continued his preparations for the 150th Open Championship on Sunday.Woods, who won two of his three Open titles on the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, drove the green on the par-four 18th before leaving an eagle putt from around 20 feet short of the hole.The 15-time major winner was again accompanied by US PGA champion Justin Thomas, the pair having spent Saturday evening walking the course with a handful of clubs and hitting chips and putts on and around the vast greens.Woods did not speak...
GOLF
The Independent

How Novak Djokovic won each of his previous six Wimbledon titles

Novak Djokovic has claimed his seventh Wimbledon title after beating Nick Kyrgios in four entertaining sets in the men’s singles final on Sunday.The Serbian matched Pete Sampras’ total by making it four consecutive triumphs at the All England Club and also earned him a 21st grand slam title.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Djokovic’s other six wins in SW19.2011 – 6-4 6-1 1-6 6-3 vs Rafael NadalDjokovic’s debut Wimbledon win brought the dominance of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on grass to an end. It was the first time since 2002 that one of them had not...
TENNIS
The Spun

Tennis World Reacts To Nick Kyrgios Melting Down At Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios started the Wimbledon men's final by winning the first set over Novak Djokovic. However, he quickly became unglued. Seeking his first career Grand Slam victory, Kyrgios dropped the ensuing two sets Sunday while losing his composure at All England Club. The 27-year-old frequently argued with the umpire and called for the removal of a fan who "looks like she's had 700 drinks."
TENNIS
NBC News

NBC News

404K+
Followers
49K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy