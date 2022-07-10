Not living in fear, carrying on in wake of Highland Park shooting

MADISON, Wis. – People in Madison are making a point to not live in fear as thousands make their way downtown Saturday for the annual Art Fair on the Square and the weekly Dane County Farmers Market Saturday.

Those crowds formed less than a week after a mass shooting at a fourth of July parade in nearby Illinois left 7 people dead and dozens more injured. The suspected shooter drive to Madison that same day where he considered a second attack.

At the DCFM, Madison resident Michael Wanta said he will carry on with the good in life but Monday’s tragic event is still on his mind.

“When I’m thinking about attending a concert or a farmers market with you know my fiancé, my pregnant sister,” Wanta said, “it is awful that that has to be a thought that’s in the back of my mind when I’m in a crowd and it is.”

At a press conference Wednesday Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes hoped to relieve some of that concern many others also share.

He said because Madison has community events all the time, MPD has special training in place to include operational plans and command posts already set up

“We have a group that I truly trust,” Barnes said of his officers.

On Saturday, by and large, many people were simply accepting of what they can and can’t control. For market shopper Tyler Crowell that means doing his part to try and make the world a better place.

“I think we’re all obligated to do that,” he said. “Every time there’s a tragedy we have to unite to make–bring something better and give people a reason to believe in society.”

Mental health experts advise if you aren’t yet comfortable being around large crowds that is ok. They recommend finding other ways to bring joy into your lives to help cope.

