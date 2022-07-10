Photos: Tiger Woods at the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews

Tiger Woods arrived to the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland on Saturday afternoon to begin preparations ahead of the 150th Open Championship.

It’s a return to the place where Woods has won two Open titles, in 2000 and 2005. His 2000 triumph helped him become the fifth golfer in history — and youngest ever — to complete the career grand slam.

On Sunday, he played an 18-hole practice round, following his 18-hole walk around St. Andrews on Saturday evening, showing how serious he is ahead of the last men’s major championship of the year.

Woods has made the cut in both events he has played this year, the Masters and PGA Championship, though he withdrew following the third round at Southern Hills in the latter when he looked uncomfortable for most of the round.

He returned to the public eye last week for the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland.

Take a scroll through some of the images from Woods’ practice rounds leading up to the 150th Open Championship at the home of golf.