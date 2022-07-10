ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic wins fourth straight Wimbledon title, 21st grand slam title overall

By Ben Morse
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN — Novak Djokovic won his fourth straight Wimbledon men’s singles title on Sunday, and his 21st grand slam title overall. The Serbian star beat Nick Kyrgios in an enthralling final on Centre Court, winning 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-6 (7-3). Djokovic was in an early deficit as...

