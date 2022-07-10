ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chinese bank depositors face police in angry protest

By KEN MORITSUGU
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NcJ5D_0gaoymA100
China Bank Protest In this photo released by Yang on Sunday, July 10, 2022, people hold banners and chant slogans during a protest at the entrance to a branch of China's central bank in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province. A large crowd of angry Chinese bank depositors faced off with police Sunday, some reportedly injured as they were roughly taken away, in a case that has drawn attention because of earlier attempts to use a COVID-19 tracking app to prevent them from mobilising. (AP Photo/Yang) (HO)

BEIJING — (AP) — A large crowd of angry Chinese bank depositors faced off with police Sunday, some roughed up as they were taken away, in a case that has drawn attention because of earlier attempts to use a COVID-19 tracking app to prevent them from mobilizing.

Hundreds of people held up banners and chanted slogans on the wide steps of the entrance to a branch of China's central bank in the city of Zhengzhou in Henan province, about 620 kilometers (380 miles) southwest of Beijing. Video taken by a protester shows plainclothes security teams being pelted with water bottles and other objects as they charge the crowd.

Later videos posted on social media show an unclear number of protesters being shoved forward individually and down stairs by security teams dressed in plain white or black T-shirts. Phone calls to Zhengzhou city and Henan province police rang unanswered.

The protesters are among thousands of customers who opened accounts at six rural banks in Henan and neighboring Anhui province that offered higher interest rates. They later found they could not withdraw their funds after media reports that the head of the banks' parent company was on the run and wanted for financial crimes.

“We came today and wanted to get our savings back, because I have elderly people and children at home, and the inability to withdraw savings has seriously affected my life,” said a woman from Shandong province, who only gave her last name, Zhang, out of fear of retribution.

What had been a local scandal became a national incident last month because of the misuse of the COVID-19 tracking app. Many who set out for Zhengzhou to demand action from regulators found that their health status on the app had turned red, preventing them from traveling. Some reported being questioned by police after checking into their hotel about why they had come to the city. Five Zhengzhou officials were later punished.

The protesters assembled before dawn on Sunday in front of the People's Bank of China building in Zhengzhou. Police vehicles with flashing lights can be seen in videos taken in the early morning darkness. Police closed off the street and by 8 a.m. had started massing on the other side, Zhang said.

Besides uniformed police, there were the teams of men in plain T-shirts. A banking regulator and a local government official arrived, but their attempts to talk to the crowd were shouted down. Zhang and another protester, a man from Beijing surnamed Yang, told the AP the protesters had heard from the officials before and don't believe what they say. Yang declined to be identified by his full name, fearing pressure from authorities.

The police then announced to the protesters from a vehicle with a megaphone that they were an illegal assembly and would be detained and fined if they didn't leave. Around 10 a.m., the men in T-shirts rushed the crowd and dispersed them. Zhang said she saw women dragged down the stairs of the bank entrance.

Zhang herself was hit, and said she asked the officer, “Why did you hit me?” According to her, he responded: “What’s wrong with beating you?”

Yang said he was hit by two security officers including one who had fallen off the stairs and mistakenly thought in the chaos that Yang had hit or pushed him.

“Although repeated protests and demonstrations don’t necessarily have a big impact, I think it is still helpful if more people get to know about us, and understand or sympathize with us,” Yang said. “Each time you do it, you might make a difference. Although you will get hit, they can’t really do anything to you, right?”

The protesters were bused to various sites where Zhang said they were forced to sign a letter guaranteeing they would not gather anymore.

Late Sunday, Henan banking regulators posted a short notice on their website saying that authorities are speeding up the verification of customer funds in four of the banks and the formulation of a plan to resolve the situation to protect the rights and interests of the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

China tries to stem growing anger over frozen bank deposits

Hong Kong CNN Business — Chinese authorities will start refunding bank customers whose accounts have been frozen for months, following some of the biggest protests the country has seen since the start of the pandemic. Customers from four rural banks in the central province of Henan, and one in...
ECONOMY
BBC

Henan: Violent clashes after hundreds show up for China bank protest

Hundreds of people in China's Henan province attended a banking protest on Sunday which turned violent after a clash with a group of unidentified men. Protesters said the banks had frozen their deposits because of supposed upgrades to their internal systems, but had not been in communication since. Some 39bn...
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Chinese officials beat protesters trying to access their life savings

On Sunday, Chinese security guards violently beat demonstrators to shut down a protest against several rural banks. The demonstrations come after the banks froze millions of dollars belonging to hundreds of thousands of depositors, leaving many destitute since April. Over 1,000 depositors gathered outside the People’s Bank of China in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Henan Province#Shandong Province#Protest#Chinese
International Business Times

16, Including Schoolchildren, Dead As Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge

Sixteen people, including schoolchildren, have died after a bus rolled off a cliff and fell into a deep gorge in India. At least 40 passengers were aboard the bus during the incident, which took place in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh Monday, FirstPost reported. The death toll may...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NBC News

French court rules against 'burkini' swimwear for religious reasons

PARIS — France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion. While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws intense...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as protesters storm his residence, report says

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly fled after anti-government protesters stormed his residence on Saturday and ransacked the palace.A huge number of protesters surrounded his residence after thousands of people gathered for one of the largest anti-government marches in the capital Colombo amid the country’s unabated economic crisis.Mr Rajapaksa was escorted from his official premises on Friday, two defence ministry officials said, citing his concerns to his security ahead of the planned protests.In dramatic footage played by a private broadcaster, Sirasa TV, a large crowd was seen forcing its entry into the once tightly-guarded residence of the country’s highest-level...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Thirteen Dead, Three Dozen Missing After Cloudburst in India's Kashmir

SRINAGAR (Reuters) - Thirteen people were dead and at least three dozen were missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods near the Himalayan Hindu cave shrine of Amarnath in Indian Kashmir, an official said here on Friday. During the annual pilgrimage, tens of thousands of Hindus cross glaciers and waterlogged...
ACCIDENTS
TechCrunch

China says closely following India’s raid of Vivo, warns of chilling impact on business confidence

The Enforcement Directorate, India’s anti-money laundering agency, earlier this week raided dozens of phone-maker Vivo’s operations and production sites across multiple states. In a statement to TechCrunch, Vivo said it was cooperating with Indian authorities. Wang Xiaojian, spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Counsellor said China was following...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Thousands rescued at flood-hit Hindu pilgrimage in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Emergency workers rescued thousands of pilgrims after flash floods triggered by sudden rains swept through their makeshift camps during an annual Hindu pilgrimage to an icy Himalayan cave in Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said Saturday. At least 16 people have died and dozens were injured. Authorities suspended the pilgrimage for two days as rains continued to lash the region. Teams of rescuers from India’s military, paramilitary and police as well as disaster management officials combed through the slippery mountain tracks and used thermal imaging devices, sniffer dogs and through-the-wall radars to locate dozens of missing. They dug through mud, sand and rocks that swamped the campsites on Friday evening after hurtling down with a gush of water near the cave shrine revered by Hindus. Civilian and military helicopters evacuated the injured to hospitals. Thousands of people were in the mountains when the rains struck.
INDIA
PBS NewsHour

As Japan mourns, Abe’s death raises security questions

TOKYO (AP) — A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him. Abe was shot...
ASIA
The Independent

China lashes out at US, British intelligence services

The United States is “the biggest threat to world peace, stability and development," China said Thursday, continuing its sharp rhetoric in response to U.S. accusations of Chinese spying and threats to the international order. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comments came a day after the head of the FBI...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Bank customers demanding their money back staged China’s largest protest in years. The violent episode is the ‘tip of the iceberg’ of China’s looming banking crisis

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Late Monday night, frustrated bank depositors in China's central Henan province appeared to secure a victory from their local government after months of complaints and public demonstrations. Henan authorities announced that starting on Friday, the bank depositors would be able to withdraw up to $7,442 from accounts that have been frozen since April.
PROTESTS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
165K+
Followers
115K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy