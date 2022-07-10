Halfway Hill Fire grows to over 10,000 acres

FILLMORE, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The Halfway Hill Fire has grown to over 10,000 acres in only a matter of two days, according to fire officials Monday.

Officials say the fire has increased Monday evening, burning in an area with a high density of dead vegetation in drainage within the current fire perimeter, not causing substantial growth.

Utah Wildfire states that erratic winds and extremely dry conditions made it challenging for firefighting efforts, but they observed moderate fire behavior Sunday.

The Virginia Hills subdivision is still under evacuation until fire managers and the Millard Sheriff are confident residents can return to their homes safely.

Crews reportedly focused on securing line to protect the surrounding communities.

Great Basin Team 4 has assumed command of the fire as of Sunday morning.

