ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore, UT

Halfway Hill Fire grows to over 10,000 acres

By Kiah Armstrong, Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

FILLMORE, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The Halfway Hill Fire has grown to over 10,000 acres in only a matter of two days, according to fire officials Monday.

Officials say the fire has increased Monday evening, burning in an area with a high density of dead vegetation in drainage within the current fire perimeter, not causing substantial growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFWLL_0gaoyaZJ00
Courtesy: Utah Wildfire

Utah Wildfire states that erratic winds and extremely dry conditions made it challenging for firefighting efforts, but they observed moderate fire behavior Sunday.

The Virginia Hills subdivision is still under evacuation until fire managers and the Millard Sheriff are confident residents can return to their homes safely.

Glass-domed train offers ‘Rockies to Red Rocks’ trip
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxpHs_0gaoyaZJ00
    (Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cV7gS_0gaoyaZJ00
    (Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

Crews reportedly focused on securing line to protect the surrounding communities.

Great Basin Team 4 has assumed command of the fire as of Sunday morning.

See below for video of a fire retardant drop at the scene of the fire:

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Halfway Hill Fire prompts road and area closures

FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4) – Though conditions have improved since the fire peaked on Sunday, the Halfway Hill Fire continues to blaze throughout Fillmore and has prompted both area and road closures as a result. At this time, the Incident Information System notes that the fire has led to an area and road closure in the […]
FILLMORE, UT
ABC4

Halfway Hill Fire evacuations lifted for residents

FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4) – Evacuations have been lifted for residents of the Virginia Hills subdivision who live near the Halfway Hill Fire. Residents were evacuated since the fire began on Friday, July 8, and grew from 425 acres to 11,637 acres. Millard County Sheriff’s Office and the Great Basin team decided to lift the evacuation after rain fell on the fire for nearly an hour Wednesday afternoon.
FILLMORE, UT
KUTV

Flood watch issued for area spanning from Utah to Kane counties

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A portion of Utah encompassing 12 counties in Utah will be under a flood watch beginning at noon Friday, indicated people in those areas should be prepared for possible flooding. The National Weather Service issued the watch for a central strip of the state...
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Photo captures tender moment as major wildfires burn in Utah

UTAH, July 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As hundreds of firefighters and support personnel work day and night to gain control of Utah’s raging wildfires, the heroes’ efforts are usually anonymous. But a photo shared by Unified Fire Authority has put a face on one firefighter and...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Fillmore, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Here’s how to keep track of Utah’s wildfires

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s wildfire season is well and truly in effect. Several wildfires are continuing to burn in our state, with the most prominent being the Jacob City Fire in Tooele County and the Halfway Hill Fire in Millard County. As of Monday morning, the Jacob City...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah driver caught speeding over 105 mph twice in 10 minutes

UTAH (ABC4) – Sometimes people don’t get the message the first time around. That certainly was the case with one Utah driver, who was stopped twice within ten minutes by Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) for driving over 105 miles per hour. The first encounter with the driver happened...
UTAH STATE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Salt Lake Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 11:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of lightning...dry fuel conditions...and gusty microburst winds will create favorable conditions for new fire starts and extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478 AND 492 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for dry thunderstorms and gusty outflow winds, which is in effect until midnight MDT tonight. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert and Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert, especially areas west of I-15. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop by this afternoon. Storms will trend drier farther west and north, with little precipitation and stronger wind potential for storms along the Nevada and Idaho borders. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any storms will be capable of gusty outflow winds, especially west of I-15. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Concern is higher due to recent hot and dry conditions. As such, even wetting thunderstorms may be capable of new starts.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#The Halfway Hill Fire#The Millard Sheriff#Great Basin Team 4#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

1 killed, 3 injured in Richfield fatal car crash

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died following a crash Friday afternoon, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP). Around 12:49 p.m., a Nissan Sentra was stopped at a stop sign on 1500 South facing East attempting to cross Main Street. A Dodge Durango was traveling South on Main...
RICHFIELD, UT
ABC4

Juab County grieves death of police K9, Zino

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Juab County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has lost a valued member of the squad on July 12. Officials with the JCSO announced the death of retired PSD K-9 Zino yesterday due to medical complications. According to officials, Zino loved “going to work and chasing the bad guys” alongside his owner, […]
JUAB COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Beaver man charged in death of 23-day-old infant

BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) – A Beaver man has been charged in the death of a 23-year-old infant who died last September. Joshua Downey, 27, was charged Friday with one count of aggravated murder a first-degree felony, and one count of aggravated child abuse a second-degree felony. On September 19, authorities were called for an infant […]
BEAVER, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC4

ABC4

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy