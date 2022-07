Collin College’s Frisco Campus will offer a new consecutive course scheduling option this fall. Classes begin Aug. 22. The consecutive course option (CCO) offers five core classes over the fall semester: English, Government, History, Math, and Speech. The semester is divided into three-week blocks. Students sign up for all five core courses at the beginning of the semester, but instead of taking the courses concurrently, they take them consecutively. Students take one core course in each block, attending class in person for three hours per day, 9:00 to 11:50 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

FRISCO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO