Tampa, FL

The chances of Jimmy Garoppolo trade to Buccaneers to reunite with Tom Brady

By R.P. Salao
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
There’s some chatter that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could potentially reunite Tom Brady with one of his former backups – one that’s made a Super Bowl himself quite recently in Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo spent his first three seasons as Brady’s understudy on the New England Patriots. He played in just 17...

