A fire broke out at Copper Canyon Grill in downtown Silver Spring on Tuesday morning, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service official. Pete Piringer, a Fire & Rescue spokesman, posted on Twitter Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. that a fire had started at the restaurant on Ellsworth Drive. The fire had occurred in the ductwork and smoke was coming from the roof in an area above the kitchen, according to Piringer. About 65 firefighters responded.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO