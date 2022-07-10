ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novak Djokovic wins seventh Wimbledon as Nick Kyrgios unravels

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
 2 days ago

Novak Djokovic won his 21st major and fourth straight Wimbledon championship on Sunday, defeating Australian Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

It’s the seventh time Djokovic has won Wimbledon.

Djokovic, who also won the tournament in 2018, 2019 and 2021 (it was not played in 2020), took control of the final as Kyrgios began to unravel in the third set, asking for a fan to be removed, talking to his box and being assessed a warning. Cool and collected, Djokovic broke his serve to take a commanding 2-1 lead in sets.

Kyrgios did not fold easily in the fourth, as both players held serve throughout the set. Djokovic ultimately prevailed in a tiebreak, 7-3, which featured Kyrgios again displaying open frustration.

Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Nick Kyrgios to win the Wimbledon men’s singles final.
Nick Kyrgios reacts during the Wimbledon men’s singles final match against Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic, whose status for the US Open is unclear due to his refusal to be vaccinated for COVID-19, was in danger of going a calendar year without a major victory for the first time since 2017. He was not allowed to play in the Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his unvaccinated status, then lost in the French Open quarterfinals to Rafael Nadal.

The victory on grass puts him one major behind Nadal on the all-time list, and one ahead of Roger Federer, who is aiming to return from injury in the fall.

