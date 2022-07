A couple of weeks ago, I was invited to see some new mountain bike trails under construction in Clarksville, Arkansas by Rogue Trails. Rogue Trails is an Arkansas-based, sustainable trail building contractor. They are responsible for designing and building such popular trails as the Monument Trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area and Pinnacle Mountain State Park. They have done extensive work throughout northwest Arkansas including parts of Slaughter Pen, Devil’s Den State Park, the Back 40, Little Sugar, and more. I was excited to see what they were up to in Clarksville.

CLARKSVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO