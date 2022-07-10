ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

30 Most Important Bears of 2022: No. 17 Braxton Jones

By Brendan Sugrue, Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EfYHS_0gaourtu00

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2022 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 most important Bears for the 2022 season. We’ll recap their 2021 season, look ahead to 2022 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

At No. 17 is rookie tackle Braxton Jones, a player who seemingly is becoming more and more vital to the team with each passing practice.

Background

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q26dO_0gaourtu00
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Position: Tackle

Age: 23

Experience: 1st season

2022 cap hit: $779,887

2021 recap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kN3m8_0gaourtu00
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

During his final collegiate season at Southern Utah, Jones was locking down the left side of the offensive line. Jones played in 11 games for the Thunderbirds during the fall campaign, all at left tackle and earned honors such as All-Big Sky and All-FCS. He pulled double duty in 2021 as well, playing in all six games during the spring season that was moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jones essentially played an entire NFL season over the course of one calendar year and did so at left tackle.

His size, ability, and achievements at Southern Utah resulted in an invite to the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine last winter, where he further solidified his status as a high-upside offensive lineman. He was selected in the fifth round by the Bears, their first offensive lineman selected in the draft.

2022 outlook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rhp0A_0gaourtu00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

When Jones was selected by the Bears, the thought was he would start out as a reserve behind players such as Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom. But that all changed when head coach Matt Eberflus decided to have him start at left tackle in offseason workouts for one practice. Then he had him do it again for the entire minicamp, indicating this is likely more than just experimenting with line combinations.

As of now, Jones has the inside track to start at left tackle, though things may still be fluid considering the team hasn’t put the pads on yet. But it’s a development that’s both positive and negative. Jones is showing the coaching staff that he’s capable of becoming a starter this early in his career, but it could also mean the team isn’t satisfied with what they’re seeing from the other tackles.

Big question: Will Jones be the starting left tackle for the entire season?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19UpLK_0gaourtu00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s safe to say at this point Jones will get every chance to earn his spot at left tackle and while it’s difficult to project the starting lineup for week one, he’s in the driver’s seat as of now. But will he be able to keep that spot for the entire season? Jones has all of the physical tools, including an impressive arm length that will bode well against NFL defenders. He’s also raved about his coaches teaching him the nuance of playing offensive line, something he said he hasn’t had in that past.

But if he struggles, will the team make a change? And who might take his place if that happens? Last year at this time, the thinking was that Jenkins would be the team’s left tackle of the future and the new regime squashed that idea pretty quickly earlier this offseason.

If the Bears truly believe Jones can be a long-term solution, the staff should give him time to develop at the position. But when you’re trying to develop a young quarterback such as Justin Fields, time is rarely on your side when it comes to protection.

30 Most Important Bears of 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZJFh_0gaourtu00

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears of 2022. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

30. RB Khalil Herbert 29. K Cairo Santos 28. S DeAndre Houston-Carson

27. DE Al-Quadin Muhammad 26. DE Robert Quinn 25. S Eddie Jackson

24. LB Nicholas Morrow 23. G Cody Whitehair 22. CB Tavon Young

21. FB Khari Blasingame 20. WR Velus Jones Jr. 19. TE Cole Kmet

18. OT Larry Borom 17. OT Braxton Jones 16. COMING 7/11

15. COMING 7/12 14. COMING 7/13 13. COMING 7/14

12. COMING 7/15 11. COMING 7/16 10. COMING 7/17

9. COMING 7/18 8. COMING 7/19 7. COMING 7/20

6. COMING 7/21 5. COMING 7/22 4. COMING 7/23

3. COMING 7/24 2. COMING 7/25 1. COMING 7/26

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Who has the best roster heading into 2022?

We’re just a couple of weeks away from NFL training camps opening up across the league, as all 32 teams being their preparations for the 2022 season. There are the usual suspects among the early Super Bowl contenders, and a handful of promising teams that could surprise with a deep postseason run if a few bounces go their way throughout the year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship title

STATELINE, Nev. — After Mark Mulder held the lead for most of the day, there was some drama to end the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It came down to two playoff holes and sudden-death drama between three players — Mark Mulder, Tony Romo and Joe Pavelski — to determine the winner. It was the first three-way playoff in tournament history and the fifth playoff overall, and comes off a playoff last year, when Vinny Del Negro outlasted John Smoltz.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL executives rank Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes as second-best QB in NFL

ESPN’s latest survey of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players places Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among the elite tier of quarterbacks in the NFL. Only back-to-back NFL MVP and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received a higher ranking than Mahomes. Voters provided a list of their 10 best players at the QB position, with ESPN ranking candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average, interviews and film analysis from ESPN’s Matt Bowen. This is the second consecutive year that Mahomes has been ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the league.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khari Blasingame
Person
Justin Fields
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson listed among the top three teams likely to join a super conference next

As we all know by now, college football is in the midst of a complete overhaul that will change the game forever. The once seemingly harmonious power five conferences have scrambled into a power grab for money and supremacy, with the SEC and the Big Ten becoming the dominant forces in college football’s realignment. Starting last summer with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announcing they would leave the Big-12 for the SEC no later than 2025, the domino effect took place as others began looking for opportunities for greener pastures. Follow the money, I suppose. Earlier this month, the USC Trojans and...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Next step for Deshaun Watson starts this week

The Cleveland Browns got closure and clarity with one quarterback last week and are hoping they are close to getting the same with another this week or next. Browns training camp starts in just over two weeks. Last week, the team moved Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers after months of speculation. Cleveland will pay a majority of the contract while Mayfield gave up money to make the deal happen.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels five-star target hoping to visit Duke, Kentucky

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program only have a handful of offers out to prospects in the 2024 recruiting class as they continue to set their board here this Summer. One player that landed an offer from UNC is five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson. The Dallas, Texas native is ranked No. 3 overall in the 2024 class per the 247Sports recruiting rankings and is starting to see his recruitment pick up here in July. Johnson has a total of 16 offers and has Blue Blood programs like UNC, Duke, Kansas and Kentucky after him.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#American Football#The Chicago Bears#Thunderbirds
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports plummets Iowa in Big Ten starting quarterback rankings

Tell me if you have heard this song and dance before. There is minimal faith in the Iowa Hawkeyes’ quarterback play as we rapidly approach the 2022 college football season. It seems that tide isn’t going to change any time soon, even as we see some evidence otherwise. In the most recent rankings from 247Sports regarding projected starting quarterbacks in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes have come in at No. 11, ahead of just Rutgers, Illinois, and Northwestern. They are trailing Wisconsin and Indiana, two quarterback situations they may be better than due to the inconsistency. The thoughts from 247Sports’ Nick...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Jonathan Taylor is not ESPN's top running back

Following a historic campaign, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is considered by many to be the best running back in the NFL. However, we can’t count ESPN among those in that group. In their positional rankings, which are composed of a survey of coaches, executives and players, Taylor came in at No. 2 behind Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says stopping Dolphins offense will be 'hell on wheels'

What general manager Chris Grier has done for the Miami Dolphins offense has been impressive when it comes to the skill positions. In the last two offseasons, he’s added Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Cedrick Wilson Jr. as potential starters at wide receiver. This year alone, he’s brought in Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds and Sony Michel to a running back group that desperately needed an upgrade.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy