ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Blinken Urges China, Southeast Asian Nations to Press Myanmar to Restore Democracy

By Nike Ching
Voice of America
 2 days ago

Bangkok, Thailand — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned the repression exacted by Myanmar’s junta while urging China and a Southeast Asian bloc of nations to pressure Myanmar’s military rulers to restore democracy and adhere to a peace deal it agreed to last...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
nationalinterest.org

New World Order: China Promotes ‘Non-Western Multilateralism’ at BRICS Summit

The BRICS group comprises the five largest developing economies; its members contain forty percent of the world’s population and one-fourth of global GDP. China hosted the first day of the fourteenth annual BRICS Summit—a series of meetings involving the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—on Wednesday, amid a series of major shifts in the global world order and rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and East Asia.
INDIA
PBS NewsHour

China demands U.S. end military ‘collusion’ with Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Don Pramudwinai
AFP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds talks Sunday in Thailand as part of a renewed US effort to engage Southeast Asia, a key area of competition with China, and as he seeks new ideas on restoring democracy in Myanmar.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday vowed no let-up on pressuring Myanmar's junta, and said China should be in agreement as he met democracy activists on a visit to neighbouring Thailand. In a joint statement signed by Blinken and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, the United States and Thailand called democracy "essential" to the two countries' idea of Asia.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Taiwan loses major advocate, defensive ally with assassination of Shinzo Abe

With the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Taiwan and the United States have lost a major advocate against Chinese militarization in the Pacific. Abe, an archconservative of Japanese politics and Japan-first nationalist opposed to Chinese expansion, had been a stalwart ally of Taiwan as threats of Chinese "reunification" loomed.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Myanmar#State#A Southeast Asian#Asean#Burmese
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters. Blinken’s statement, issued by the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, was released on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013 about China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed waters. China did not participate in the arbitration, rejected its ruling as a sham and continues to defy it, bringing it into territorial spats with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian claimant states in recent years. “We call again on the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior,” Blinken said, using the acronym for China’s formal name, the People’s Republic of China.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
US News and World Report

U.S.-China Tensions, Kiribati's Shock Withdrawal Overshadow Pacific Leaders Meeting

SUVA, Fiji (Reuters) -Tensions between China and the United States, and the withdrawal of the remote Pacific island nation of Kiribati, have overshadowed the Pacific Islands Forum as leaders arrived in Fiji on Monday for the first in-person summit in three years. During the four-day meeting, Pacific island leaders will...
WORLD
The Independent

US eyes counter-China moves in Southeast Asia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Thailand as the Biden administration moves to show its commitment to Southeast Asia in the face of a relentless push for influence in the region from China. Blinken was meeting with senior Thai officials and democracy activists from neighboring Myanmar on Sunday in Bangkok. He signed an agreement with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai expanding the U.S.-Thailand “Strategic Alliance and Partnership.”Blinken came to Thailand after attending an international conference in Bali, Indonesia, where he also raised concerns about China’s increasing assertiveness in talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.Like its predecessors,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Argentina says has China's support to join BRICS group

BUENOS AIRES, July 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's government said on Thursday it had received China's formal support for the country's bid to join the BRICS group comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, a bloc seen as a powerful emerging-market alternative to the West.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

The US and Australia hit back at China as Anthony Albanese prepares to fly to Fiji after Beijing caused uproar ahead of the Pacific Islands Forum

Spurred on by Chinese interest in the region, the United States will boost funding and establish two new embassies in the Pacific as it grows its footprint in the blue continent. On Wednesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris will virtually address Pacific Islands Forum members and announce new postings in...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy