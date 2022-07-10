Asus ROG Chakram Core Wired Gaming Mouse Now at $49

The Asus ROG Chakram Core wired gaming mouse is available for $49 down from its going price of around $69 through multiple vendors. The discount is offered at Amazon, Adorama , B&H Photo , and GameStop all with free shipping. This isn’t the first time it’s dropped to $49 but it’s still one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for the mouse since it was first released.

This RGB gaming mouse is recognized for its quality and customizability including its removable joystick module. If you’re looking for something a little bit cheaper, check out our best deals on tech page for more peripheral discounts as we get closer to Amazon Prime Day.

Asus ROG Chakram Core Gaming Mouse: was $69, now $49 at Amazon , Adorama , B&H Photo , and GameStop

The Asus ROG Chakram Core Gaming Mouse is wired, using a 1.8m long cable with a USB 2.0 Type-A interface to connect. It’s designed for right-handed users and has RGB LEDs inside that can be programmed to work with the Asus Aura Sync application. View Deal

The mouse uses a PAW3335 optical sensor and is capable of reaching speeds as high as 16,000 DPI and 400 IPS. The official specifications confirm a report rate of 1000 Hz. There are nine buttons total including the scroll wheel that can be programmed with custom macros. The left and right buttons use Omron D2FC-F-K switches.

The detachable joystick can be programmed to use 256-level analog or function as a 4-way directional pad. These settings can be set and saved using the Asus Armoury Crate desktop application.

To get this deal, choose from one of the vendors by visiting the Asus ROG Chakram Core gaming mouse product page at either Amazon, Adorama , B&H Photo , or GameStop .

Amazon Prime Day is almost here but the best tech deals can be found across the web as multiple tech vendors lower prices in response to the sale. We’ll share the best offers we find on everything tech-related including the best monitor deals , best gaming PC deals , and even individual components like the best SSD deals . Check back throughout the sale to keep up with the latest offers.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.