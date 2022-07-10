ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

‘I’m a Hormone Specialist, and These Are the 8 Items I Can’t Stop Buying from Trader Joe’s’

By Mercey Livingston
Well+Good
Well+Good
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YROYb_0gaotS4400

Keeping your hormones balanced is helpful for PMS or period issues, sure, but hormones run the show for many key aspects of general health. When it comes to eating for balanced hormones, it's good to make sure your meals check all of the boxes nutritionally, but nobody wants to fall into a rut of eating the same things over and over.

One of the things I love about Trader Joe's is that there's always a social-media-famous item that you're eager to check out. Enter Paige Lindgren, a certified hormone specialist, who is also a big TJ's fan. She shares her favorite hormone-healthy Trader Joe's picks in a multi-part video series (so many products to cover, so little time!) on TikTok.

@paigelindgren trader joes hormone healthy favs 🤝🔥 #traderjoeshaul #traderjoes #hormonehealth #healthyfood #traderjoesfinds #groceryhaul #hormonebalance ♬ Looking Out for You - Joy Again

But before you run to Trader Joe's, first get to know some of the key factors a hormone specialist looks for when browsing for hormone-healthy foods. "I recommend counting colors and nutrients, not calories," says Lindgren. "Meals and snacks should be blood sugar-balancing. This means having all meals and snacks contain a quality protein, quality fat, and fiber." These are Lindgren's key nutrients for a hormone-healthy diet:

  • Protein (sliced chicken, turkey, rotisserie chicken, frozen turkey burgers)
  • Quality fat (avocado, olive oil)
  • Fiber (veggies, berries, seeds)
  • Antioxidants and Vitamins (fruits, veggies)

8 hormone-healthy Trader Joe's finds that a hormone specialist loves

Organic Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast — $6.00

When you don’t have time to cook up some chicken, fish, or even boil an egg, deli meat can come in handy since it requires zero prep-work. But prepared foods don’t always have a good rep in the nutrition world, thanks to tons of additives and questionable ingredients.

This is not the case with this TJ find, says Lindgren. She points out in the TikTok video that this type of deli meat has her “stamp of approval,” since it only contains the ingredients turkey and salt. “Protein is extremely important for good hormone health,” she says. “Protein directly affects the release of leptin and ghrelin, which are the hormones that control appetite and food intake.”

Organic Coconut Smoothie — $3.00

The Trader Joe’s Coconut Smoothie is a creamy blend of coconut and coconut water pureed into a drink similar to alt milks. You can add it to your fruit smoothie, coffee, tea, or drink it as-is if you love coconut.

Lindgren likes the drink because it’s a good source of fat and can naturally sweeten other drinks like matcha or coffee. “Consuming healthy fats at each meal will trigger the release of hormones that help you feel satisfied,” she says. “Healthy fats are needed to assist the body in many important functions, including the brain and nervous system.” Other than coconut, she says her favorite supportive fats are olive oil, avocado oil, avocados, and ghee.

Gluten-Free Norwegian Crispbread — $4.00

These Norwegian crispbreads are a nutrition triple threat since they contain fiber, protein, and are the “perfect vehicle for toppings,” according to Lingdren. Her favorite way to eat the crispbread is topped with hummus, arugula, tomato and some salt and pepper. “This is the perfect snack for hormone balance since there is fiber and protein [from the crispbread], and fat from the hummus,” she says.

@paigelindgren my daily snack when 3pm hits #glutenfree #traderjoes #healthysnack #hormonebalance #easyrecipe ♬ original sound - Paige Lindgren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2olBNn_0gaotS4400

Organic Blueberries

Lingdren is a fan of blueberries (who isn’t, TBH) since they are a low-glycemic fruit. Low glycemic simply means easier on the blood sugar, which is also a priority when it comes to hormone balance. Lindgren likes to add them to a yogurt bowl for breakfast, but ways to use blueberries are pretty much limitless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPt9c_0gaotS4400

Organic Butter Lettuce Mix — $3.00

When you grab the same old romaine, kale, or spring mix but are ready to mix up your greens, why not try butter lettuce? It also happens to be Lingdren’s fave greens pick at TJ’s. Although it does not taste like butter (we can dream) it has an almost nutty or creamy flavor that elevates any salad. You can also double it as a wrap and roll it up with some turkey and avocado or cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNjau_0gaotS4400

Wild Caught Smoked Salmon

Packed with healthy fat, protein, and vitamin D, smoked salmon checks plenty of the hormone-healthy nutritional boxes. Plus, it tastes plain amazing. “[Smoked salmon] is great on avocado toast for a balanced snack or for breakfast,” says Lindgren.

Steamed Lentils — $3.00

These steamed lentils from Trader Joes’s save you a cooking step and are surprisingly tasty and versatile. They’re prepared with some seasonings and salt, making them basically ready to eat as is for a side, on a salad, or with bruschetta—which Lindgren says is her go-to way to eat them. She points out that they are an ideal snack (and even make a good dip) since they have both hormone-friendly protein and fiber.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

5 Fast-Growing Flower Seeds That’ll Bloom Sooner Than You Can Say ‘Green Thumb’

Hitting up your local plant nursery may feel like sensory overload: There are countless flower varieties to choose from, and those you love may not necessarily be the right blooms for your yard. That said, if you're a little late to planting for the season and you need an easy gardening project that guarantees your yard will be the talk of the neighborhood, there are some fast-growing flower seeds that are practically foolproof.
GARDENING
The Kitchn

5 Groceries I’ll ONLY Buy at Trader Joe’s, According to a Former Trader Joe’s Employee

Trader Joe’s is known for a lot of things, but being a one-stop shop is not usually one of them. And that’s fine! We all have our strengths! Personally, I go to Trader Joe’s for novelty, for surprise, and for all the items I can never expect to find at another grocery store: Pickle hummus! $7 wine that’s drinkable! Truffle BBQ sauce! There are always some delightfully tasty stowaways in my cart every time I visit, too. I never know how those Cacio e Pepe puffs get into my cart, but I don’t ask questions.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hormone#Salt And Pepper#Nutrition#Calories#Pms#Tiktok
The Kitchn

The $4 Trader Joe’s Salad Kit I’m Buying All Summer Long

Before I get into the actual contents of this salad kit, I’d like to take a moment to celebrate the inherent ease and deliciousness of all salad kits, in general. Whether you’re 30,000 feet in the air or somewhere more grounded, these bags are filled with leafy greens, fun mix-ins, and flavorful dressings that provide near-instant sustenance and satisfaction.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Item Reddit Can't Believe Trader Joe's Is Discontinuing

Going to the grocery store to pick up your favorite item only to find it has been discontinued can feel like a personal attack. Some consumers who may know that feeling all too well are Trader Joe's shoppers. Over the years, a number of popular items have already seen their last days on the store's shelves including everything from chicken chile verde burritos to cookie butter cheesecake.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

I’m a Registered Dietitian and Spent $100.70 on a Week’s Worth of Groceries at Trader Joe’s — Here’s What I Bought

Over the last few months, I’ve visited a few different retailers to see what $100 of groceries looks like at each. This month, it’s Trader Joe’s turn. As a registered dietitian and a mom, snagging food that satisfies my family’s taste buds while packing a punch in the nutrition department is my ultimate goal. TJ’s consistently delivers on both, and I generally find the prices to be pretty reasonable.
LIFESTYLE
Allrecipes.com

The Best Products For Less Than $5 at Trader Joe's This Month

Fans of Trader Joe's know that the store carries some pretty unique products — and it's constantly putting new items on the shelves. It definitely didn't disappoint this month with a lineup of seasonal products you can get for less than $5. But as always with Trader Joe's, you never know how long the products will last, so get to your local store soon.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Can't Wait To Try Its New Watermelon Product

Watermelon is one of the most refreshing treats of the summer. Whether you're making watermelon cocktails, tossing it on the grill, or just enjoying it straight from the rind, there are few things more satisfying than cooling off with this sweet, hydrating fruit. And watermelon doesn't just taste great, it also offers a number of health benefits. According to Web MD, watermelon contains healthy nutrients like lycopene, citrulline, and beta-cryptoxanthin, which have been linked to a lower risk of cancer, diabetes, heart attacks, and rheumatoid arthritis.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Trader Joe's Fans Are Comparing Its New Snack To A Sugary Cereal

Love it or hate it, grocery shopping is a fact of life for most of us. You make a list, post it on your refrigerator (or store it in note form on your phone), and add to it as the week progresses and shopping day approaches. If you're a Trader Joe's shopper, you might keep two lists: one for the essentials, like milk, bread, meat, produce, and salad fixings, and another for the fun stuff that Trader Joe's is known for. Things like dips, sauces, and spreads, artisan pasta invented by a food podcast host, seasonal cupcake mix, four-cheese pastry rolls, Tres Leches cake (and other fancy desserts you don't have to bake yourself), and lemon ice cream studded with bits of shortbread cookies (per Bon Appétit).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Well+Good

The ‘Doorway Effect’ Is Why You Forget What You Were Going to Do When Entering a Different Room

If I had a penny for every time I walked into my living room, kitchen, or bedroom and completely blanked on what I was going to do or get, I’d be rich. It turns out there’s a name for this phenomenon: the doorway effect. Research from the University of Notre Dame published in the Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology in 2011 showed that memory was affected when passing through a doorway. Below, professor Gabriel Radvansky, PhD, who conducted the research along with his colleagues, explains what causes the doorway effect—and shares tips on what to do when it happens.
MENTAL HEALTH
HOLAUSA

What is hyaluronic acid, and what does it do for your skin?

The first thing we need to know about hyaluronic acid is its pronunciation. Although it sounds like a tongue twister once you grab hold of it, it isn’t that hard. So hi-ah-lew-ron-ic acid is a gooey substance your body produces naturally, especially in the eyes, joints, and skin. Hyaluronic...
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Artichokes Are a Super Source of Fiber and Gut-Boosting Prebiotics—Here Are 6 Delicious Recipes To Use Them In

Artichokes are a pretty underrated vegetable (they're technically a thistle), but they’re one of the top foods you can eat to boost your gut microbiome—and more importantly, they're delicious. Whether you're tossing them into a salad, using them as a pizza or omelet topper, or blending them into a base for a deliciously creamy dip, artichokes are a fuss-free way to add major flavor and gut health benefits to your meals.
RECIPES
Well+Good

‘I’m a Gastroenterologist, and These the 4 Top Practices to Follow to Ensure Your Gut Stays Well-Balanced When Traveling’

Traveling can get you to a great state of mind and body, and open the door for new opportunities for adventure and fun. However, the traveling aspect itself can be a struggle. This is even more true for those who tend to get stressed prior to a flight or become nauseated during long car rides. Anxiety may exacerbate common forms of physical discomfort, like cramped muscles or back pain, as well as gas or constipation—all of which are often associated with traveling and longer bouts of stagnation and sitting, too.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

I Tried Ruby Chocolate Blondies and They Were So Good, I Wouldn’t Mind Making Them Every Week

Every time I come across a new baking recipe, I get so anxious to try it out that I end up making myself a bit nervous. As excited as I am to learn something new, I am usually a little apprehensive to start for fear of messing up and having to begin again from scratch. With each recipe, however, I gain a little more confidence. And truth be told, I haven’t messed anything up yet. OK … well, maybe a few times.
RECIPES
Well+Good

These Airy Hiking Shorts Will Keep You Cool, Dry, and Chafe-Free on Even The Most Treacherous Trails

When you're out for a hike, you've got enough to worry about on the trail. Packing enough potable water, wearing the right, supportive shoes, warding off the occasional, angry critter—there's enough to deal with in the Great Outdoors, and sweat should not be one of them. Which is why we've pulled together some of the best hiking shorts you should invest in.
APPAREL
Well+Good

Your Breakfast Bagel Bar Isn’t Complete Without This Gut-Friendly Vegan Carrot Lox

Fact: Bringing an elaborate charcuterie board with an assortment of all the best kinds of creamy cheeses, cured meats, and dips is a surefire way to win over just about every person at every party, ever. No matter how many cheese boards we’ve grazed on, we still always seem to gravitate towards them the moment we show up to a social gathering (it's eerily magnetic, no?).
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy