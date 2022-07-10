ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix announces spatial audio support for all compatible devices

By Deirdre O'Donnell
notebookcheck.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccessory Android iOS iPad iPhone Monitor Smartphone Touchscreen Tablet Laptop. The price of the average Netflix subscription has been steadily creeping upwards in various markets as of late; however, the service does make an efforts to rationalize this with support for features such as streaming in 4K, Dolby Atmos and HDR....

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Get a new Roku streaming media player from $18

Amazon’s early Prime Day deals are out of control. There are tons of amazing products scoring insane deals, where you will find some of Amazon’s best devices, including the Fire 7 Tablet, Echo smart speakers, and Fire TV streaming devices, to mention a few. However, early Prime Day deals are also being applied to Rokus latest streaming media players that now start selling from just $18.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Wemax Go Advanced is a portable laser projector for business and pleasure

This content was produced in partnership with Wemax. Today’s projectors are being shrunk down to smaller sizes — just look at your average pico projector — but, unfortunately, they’re not exactly what you’d call serviceable in the business world. In other words, they’re missing a lot of great features that you’d get with a larger, standard business-ready projector. Wemax aims to solve that problem with its Wemax Go Advanced Laser Projector for Business. How? Well, for starters, it’s quiet and portable, and boasts a bright 600 ANSI lumens laser lamp, with a host of additional and convenient features like a built-in battery and smart connectivity. An integrated Smart OS allows you to leverage streaming apps like HBO, Disney+, Netflix, and more, right on the device, but you can also connect your mobile — be it a smartphone or tablet. Of course, there’s a lot more to it, which we’ll dig into below, and you can also check out some of the deals available on Wemax’s gear, including an awesome Prime Day offer.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Laser Projector 1S 2022 model launches with 40 ms low latency gaming mode

Xiaomi has launched a 2022 edition of the Laser Projector 1S. The original 4K device launched in 2020; the newer device is cheaper, with a 1080p resolution. The projector has a 1.27:1 throw ratio and can cast images up to 150-in across. The latest model uses ALPD Laser Display technology for enhanced color and picture quality.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Android#Sennheiser#Amazon
TechRadar

Prime Day soundbar deals: Dolby Atmos bars from Samsung, Sony, JBL and more

Some of the best Amazon Prime Day AV gear deals can be found in the soundbar category, and it’s no wonder. Soundbars are an easy entry point to better audio, which will improve everything from the TV shows to the blockbuster action movies you watch. Even better, soundbars are inexpensive to begin with – even more so on Prime Day.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

The German Audio Pros at Beyerdynamic Just Dropped Their First True Wireless Earbuds

Beyerdynamic is bringing its audio know-how to a much smaller package. The German brand, which famously supplied The Beatles with microphones, just unveiled its first pair of pure wireless earbuds. The new in-ear models, called Free Byrd, are easily the company’s smallest Bluetooth offering yet, but don’t let their size fool you. They were designed to offer the high-quality sound audiophiles have come to expect over the last century.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Portable Power for All Your Devices: We Review the Anker PowerHouse II 300

If you are someone who spends many hours or even days away from a power source, you know how difficult it can be to keep all your devices properly topped off. With a huge battery and a variety of smart features, the Anker PowerHouse II 300 seeks to remedy that conundrum. In this review, we take a look at the PowerHouse and how it performs.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Apple Insider

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale: MacBooks from $899, TVs as low as $79, $170 off Beats

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Best Buy is pulling out all the stops in a bid to deliver the steepest savings ahead ofPrime Day, with current MacBook Pros $200 off, Dyson vacuums $100 off and even Apple's iPhone 13 Pro discounted.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Vankyo Leisure 495W Dolby Audio Projector Review

The Vankyo Leisure 495W Dolby Audio Projector stands out primarily because it's cheap. When a projector lists for $299, and is selling for $180 on the manufacturer's website, you can take it as a given that it's not appropriate for a serious home theater setup. Nor can it match the image quality and brightness of the Anker Nebula Solar Portable, our top pick for mini projectors. But compared with most comparably priced competitors, it's an impressive option for casual viewing, and its sound quality is actually better than the Anker's is, as the "Dolby Audio" part of the name suggests.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be released on this date

As most consumers know, Apple usually unveils the latest iPhone models in September, typically in the first or second week of the month. It's hard to believe, but with time moving so so fast, we are just approximately eight-nine weeks away from seeing the iPhone 14 line-up greet the light of day. Can we hone in on a more specific date? One Twitter tipster with the handle iHacktu ileaks (@ihacktu) says that the 2022 phones will be announced on Tuesday, September 13th.
CELL PHONES
Daily Beast

PSA: Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Has Savings Better Than Prime Day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. With Amazon’s Prime Day set up as one of the biggest days for shopping every year, many other big options have jumped in with their own major sales. This includes Best Buy, which just launched its Black Friday in July sale. With tons of tech items, gadgets, and appliances heavily marked down, many of the deals you’ll find on Best Buy are even better than anything on sale during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event. This includes up to $300 off select laptops, up to 50% off popular appliances, and exclusive deals on Apple products such as the Macbook and iPhone. There are also tons of markdowns on brands that rarely get discounted, including vacuums and purifiers by Dyson and premium workout equipment from NordicTrack.
SHOPPING
notebookcheck.net

Banana Pi BPI-Leaf-S3: ESP32-S3-based device arrives for US$7.50

Banana Pi has announced the BPI-Leaf-S3, a compact device powered by the Espressif Systems ESP32-S3. For reference, the chip utilises the Xtensa 32 bit LX7, which runs at up to 240 MHz, plus 512 KB of RAM. Additionally, Banana Pi has included 2 MB of SPRAM and 8 MB of flash storage; the only memory configuration in which the BPI-Leaf-S3 is available.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Home Speakers for Room-Filling Sound

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It used to be that the only option for a surround sound setup to fill your space with warm, enveloping sound required a central receiver, with connecting wires running around the room and multiple speakers in every corner. But these days, speakers are smaller, sleeker, smarter, and can deliver a surround sound experience while only occupying a minimal footprint. That’s thanks to a category of speakers known as home speakers. What Are the...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

How to connect a Bose soundbar to your TV

When connected to a TV, a Bose soundbar can help to improve the audio quality of your viewing experience: Music gets crisper, movies become more immersive, and dialogue becomes clearer. Comparatively, the speakers that come built into most HD televisions are terrible, which is why most people invest in a...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Samsung teases 'more features to be announced' for One UI Watch 4.5 as Q3 2022 release confirmed

Samsung has announced availability for One UI Watch 4.5, its first major smartwatch update since announcing One UI Watch 4 last year. As its name suggests, One UI Watch 4.5 is more of a minor update, with Google only readying Wear OS 3.5 itself, rather than Wear OS 4. Potentially, Galaxy Watch smartwatches could be the first to receive Wear OS 3.5 though, as was the case with Wear OS 3.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Bluetooth Auracast broadcast audio brings new audio experiences

In conjunction with the new specifications for the Bluetooth LE Audio the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) designed to offers a new, flexible architecture that provides an ideal platform for future wireless audio innovation, and work within the Bluetooth SIG is already underway to bring additional LE Audio features and capabilities to market.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy