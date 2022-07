PORTAGE COUNTY – A replacement project will close the County Highway Y bridge over the Plover River, in the town of Sharon. “Beginning July 11, Larson Construction Company, Inc. will begin construction on the replacement of the CTH Y bridge over the Plover River in the Town of Sharon, Portage County. The bridge is located between Bentley Road and Freedom Drive. The current structure was originally constructed in 1954 and is rated as structurally deficient,” a release from Portage County Highway Commissioner Nathan Check stated.

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO