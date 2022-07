When picking up the first-person shooter Neon White, I was astounded at how much I felt compelled to play, and then replay, the individual levels. The shooter transports players into linear courses where you run though as quickly as possible and use cards that give your character special powers, like bombs or an additional jump. The grind in Neon White felt enjoyable in and of itself — yet out of seemingly nowhere, I became the kind of player who whittled down my time by mere milliseconds. Part of this joy was no doubt due to mechanical minutiae, but there is one aspect that stood out even more: the leaderboards.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 HOURS AGO