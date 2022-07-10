ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

Ellis appointed Lincoln County DA

Antigo Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Gov. Tony Evers announced his appointment of Kristopher Ellis to serve as Lincoln County District Attorney.

Evers’ appointment fills a vacancy being created by District Attorney Galen Bayne-Allison’s election to the Lincoln County Circuit Court. Ellis will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

“Kristopher Ellis has demonstrated he has the knowledge, temperament, and ability to help reduce crime and make our communities safer,” said Evers. “He is committed to working to ensure Lincoln County is a great place to live, work and raise a family, which will make him an excellent district attorney.”

Ellis has been an assistant district attorney in Lincoln County since June. For nearly four years prior, he served as an assistant state public defender in Merrill, representing clients in Price and Lincoln counties. In addition to representing criminal defendants, he also took on juvenile, revocation, and termination of parental rights cases, as well as involuntary mental health commitments.

During this time, he was part of a team working to start an OWI treatment court in Lincoln County. Before public service, he was a sole practitioner focusing on criminal litigation at the circuit court and appellate court level.

“Governor Evers has made an excellent selection in appointing Kristopher Ellis as Lincoln County District Attorney,” said former Price County District Attorney and current Price and Taylor County Assistant District Attorney Mark Fuhr. “Kristopher has the skill set and experience necessary to lead that office and I am confident he will serve as a fair and effective prosecutor for the citizens of Lincoln County.”

A graduate of UW–Madison and the University of Akron School of Law, Ellis lives in Merrill with his family.

