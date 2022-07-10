ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Farm Bureau discusses increase in farming costs

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – For our farmers here in Idaho, the cost to due business is not what it used to be. “I think the state of agriculture in Idaho right now is similar to a lot of other businesses right now,” Director of Information Joel Benson. “Costs are up, but...

www.kidnewsradio.com

kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Power and Geobitmine clash over energy rates

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI) – A plan to recycle heat from computer servers to a greenhouse has been stopped. In May, the University of Idaho entered into a partnership with the crypto company, Geobitmine. They are looking at studying how heat from computers can provide warmth during the winter months in a greenhouse. Their plan would use the potato cellars at the old Simplot plant for their experiments.
ABERDEEN, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Little, Risch comment on new dam removal reports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) released a draft report Tuesday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) advocating for breaching at least one of the Lower Snake River dams to improve salmon populations. It also published a study commissioned by the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) laying out scenarios to replace power generated by the dams.
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Wreaths Across America makes a stop in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Wreaths Across America made its first ever stop in Idaho, and Idaho Falls was its first location. The mobile exhibit came from Maine and is traveling to honor fallen Vietnam Veterans and educate people across America. Inside the 48-foot trailer, visitors will have an...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Suicide lifeline service expanded to full-time, Wyoming-based coverage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has announced the state’s suicide lifeline services have been expanded and improved to offer full-time, Wyoming-based coverage 24 hours a day, every day. “Wyoming citizens experiencing a mental health crisis and potentially suicidal thoughts, can now be confident that on the...
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

Lt. Gov. McGeachin OKs big pay boost for Idaho GOP official

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lame-duck Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has given a big pay boost to an administrative assistant who is also a top Idaho Republican Party official in a move that could hinder the ability of the next lieutenant governor by significantly depleting the office’s budget before January’s power transition. McGeachin in an email Monday informed the Idaho Division of Financial Management that Machele Hamilton would go from part-time to full-time and jump from $20,000 to $77,000 annually. Her hourly pay is an increase from $20 an hour to about $37 an hour. Her title in the new...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,203 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,203 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Geese, goslings run over and decapitated in southeast Idaho

BEAR LAKE, Idaho — Multiple adult Canada geese and their goslings were run over during 4th of July weekend, near the small community of Bloomington in southeast Idaho. According to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG), sometime during 4th of July weekend, an individual used a vehicle to run over the geese and their non-flying goslings in three separate locations in Bear Lake County.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

These 5 Beers Are Actually Illegal in Idaho

As we're in the thick of summer, I just have to say: there is nothing quite like an ice-cold, refreshing beer. However, too much of a good thing could actually be a bad thing... and no, we're not talking about smashing out a 12-pack on a Monday night on the couch. We're talking about the alcohol by volume and according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, "regular beer" is supposed to have around 5% ABV whereas "some light beers" have 4.2% ABV. But, what if you enjoyed a brew that was a tad bit higher?
IDAHO STATE
The Oregonian

One of world’s worst weeds spotted in Idaho

One of the world’s worst weeds, infesting over 75% of Alabama’s counties, was spotted in Idaho in early May. Cogongrass, or Imperata cylindrica, is a rapid-spreading perennial rhizomatous grass. In June, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture issued a temporary order designating cogongrass as a noxious weed in...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Gas Prices Drop in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Despite fuel prices falling a few cents at Idaho gas pumps, drivers are still paying for some of the most expensive fuel in the country. AAA Idaho says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $5.21, four cents less than a week ago and far more than the national average of $4.68. Idaho has the seventh most expensive fuel in the country behind states like California, Oregon, and Washington. Locally, Twin Falls has the highest average price per gallon in the state at $5.32; Boise is just a cent cheaper. Lewiston and Coeur d'Alene have some of the cheapest gas at under $5 a gallon. “The Rockies region is generally one of the last to react to national gas price trends, good or bad. We’re just beginning to see some savings at the pump in our area, and hopefully the trend will continue," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. Prices began the downward trend as crude oil prices fell from about $122 to $104 a barrel. AAA Idaho predicts fuel prices to "teeter-totter" through the rest of the summer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho School District Seeks To Hire Armed Security Officers

Although most Idaho schools are out for summer vacation, the thoughts of school security are on the minds of school officials throughout the Gem State. In the past, school officials discussed the possibility of allowing armed teachers in the classroom as a means to allow teachers to protect their students. Some legislators have proposed a new law to legally arm teachers and others at the school.
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho gas prices start to slide

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After weeks of watching gas prices fall in other parts of the country, Idaho drivers finally saw a little bit of relief when they filled up this week, and more could be on the way. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho’s Most Popular Lake is Most Polluted

There are other famous lakes in Idaho (a friend is boating at Payette Lake this week), but Coeur d'Alene would be the most popular because of the sheer number of tourist visits. When I took a job in Idaho, a friend back east wrote to me and told me about his visits there. He said it was among the most beautiful places in America. The last time I was there, it was a long Independence Day weekend, and it rained. The streets were still clogged with traffic, and it wasn't easy finding a seat at a restaurant.
IDAHO STATE

