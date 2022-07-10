ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Ordinance Would Require Complete Streets Upgrades

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ordinance proposed by Chicago alderperson Matt Martin would require the Chicago Department of Transportation to make pedestrian, bike, and/or public transit upgrades to roads anytime a street is repaved. As Courtney Cobbs reports in Streetsblog Chicago, “The goal of the legislation is...

www.planetizen.com

Comments / 7

You Such
2d ago

Make those bikers pay their fair share.Tired of them riding on my dime.

Reply(1)
8
4man
2d ago

More taxpayers money. Tax and spend. Democratic philosophy

Reply
8
 

