Magnus Cort won stage 10 of the Tour de France from a breakaway in Megeve as the race returned from a rest day to be hit by Covid-19 withdrawals and environmental protests on the road.Cort beat Nick Schultz in a photo finish after a sprint to the line on the airstrip in Megeve before exhausted riders fell to the floor on another hot day in the Alps.The race had been neutralised with 36 of the 148 kilometres from Morzine still to go when environmental protestors blocked the road, and the disruption seemed to work in the break’s favour as an already sizable gap grew further.Follow all the reaction from stage 10 of the Tour de France below. Read More Tour de France 2022 stage-by-stage guide, route maps and profilesGeraint Thomas admits Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar is ‘a level above’

CYCLING ・ 20 HOURS AGO