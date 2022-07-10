ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Grove, NY

The Good Steer in Lake Grove closes after 65 years

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Good Steer in Lake Grove announced it shut its doors for good this weekend. The restaurant said on Facebook that...

hudsonvalley.news12.com

PIX11

Beloved Long Island eatery The Good Steer closes after 65 years

RESTAURANTS
Lake Grove, NY
northforker.com

Imagining the perfect North Fork park

The North Fork has an abundance of public parks. Beaches, athletic facilities, playgrounds, hiking trails — collectively there’s something for everyone at the parks in Southold and Riverhead towns. But let’s imagine for a moment that we could take the best feature of each one to create a...
RIVERHEAD, NY
smithtownny.gov

Long Beach Concert Stage Dedication

Town Officials Dedicate Long Beach Concert Stage in Memory of Beloved Employee Don Misuraca. Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim took to the stage at Long Beach Friday night to unveil a plaque atop of the new concert stage, formally dedicating it to Parks Labor Crew Leader II Don Misuraca. On Friday, July 8th, Supervisor Wehrheim led the opening ceremony together with Councilman Tom Lohmann, Town Clerk Vincent Puleo, Superintendent of Recreation Tom McCaffery and Director of Parks Joe Arico. In addition to hundreds of community members who packed the beach to enjoy the popular weekly concert, members of the Smithtown Parks Department, Public Safety and the Highway Department were on hand to commemorate and honor their colleague and friend, long time Town employee Don Misuraca, who passed away suddenly in January. The Naked Truth Band, founded by Misuraca’s former colleague and Smithtown Highway employee Joe Cannone, performed after the ceremony.
LONG BEACH, NY
point2homes.com

228 Orchid Road, Levittown, Nassau County, NY, 11756

Welcome Home to this wonderful oversized five bedroom, two bath Colonial Home! This Cozy, Well-Kept House welcomes you to a warm living room w/beautiful brick fireplace, Kitchen that flows to a large dining room area, first floor master bedroom w/walk-in closet, and separate laundry room area. Make your way upstairs to find a full bath and four very large bedrooms. Outdoors you will find a fully fenced yard, enclosed above ground oil tank and a spacious two car driveway. The roof is new, and the oil burner has been updated. This wonderful home has been lovingly cared for by the same owners for more than a half century. Move in and make this wonderful house your new home!
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longislandadvance.net

Are you ready for Alive After Five?

The street fest has not been able to take place since 2019 due to multiple COVID-19 cancellations. A virtual Alive After Five was broadcasted live from the Patchogue Theatre in 2020, and the Greater Patchogue Chamber Young Professionals group also hosted the Sundown Festival, a slimmed-down family event, in 2021.
PATCHOGUE, NY
point2homes.com

115 Centerwood Street, West Babylon, Suffolk County, NY, 11704

Large corner lot and beautiful landscaped property with a sun setter covered wrap around deck in the backyard-perfect for entertaining! Stunning new hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted, meticulous home in North Babylon School district. This 4 bed, 2.5 bath has a bonus room for home office or additional bedroom on main level and a wood burning fireplace. Master with walk in closet. Spacious living room with new wood floors, has high ceiling and large bay window with an abundance of natural light. Solar panels can be transferred to new owners!
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing Amityville 14-Year-Old

Police on Long Island have asked the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a month ago. Lillian Lopez-Banegas was last seen at her Amityville home on Friday, June 17, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police asked anyone with information about her...
AMITYVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Huntington Station Woman Accused Of Abandoning Cat Outside Of Closed Animal Hospital

A 60-year-old woman is charged with animal abandonment for allegedly leaving her 9-year-old cat at a closed Long Island animal hospital. Darcy Beard, of Huntington Station, is charged with the misdemeanor for driving up to Dix Hills Animal Hospital while it was closed and abandoning her cat, named Lavender Rose, in a cat carrier at the location, according to the Suffolk County SPCA.
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
CBS New York

LIRR riders surveyed about proposed service cuts on North Shore

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- The Long Island Rail Road's long-awaited East Side Access is coming.By years end, passengers will finally be able to ride directly to Manhattan's Grand Central Station terminal.But what's supposed to be a major time-saver is going to add to commute times for one popular branch.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday, high demand express trains could be eliminated.It's the gold standard of the LIRR. The Port Washington branch zips along the North Shore's Gold Coast from Great Neck to Penn Station in 34 minutes, but draft schedules for when East Side Access begins shows that speedy commute...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
WTNH

DEEP: Animal in Woodbridge likely a bobcat

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the animal Woodbridge residents believed was a mountain lion is most likely a bobcat. Woodbridge residents reported seeing a mountain lion to the police department on Friday. One report came in from Salem Road and another on Pease Road. Woodbridge police […]

