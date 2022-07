MARYVILLE - Saturday was a beautiful day for Bobby's Frozen Custard. It's that time in the summer when ice cream or custard is almost a daily must! Going for custard is slightly healthier, nutritionists generally agree. After running an errand for eyeglasses with Steve, one of my nearest and dearest, it was time for a summer visit to Bobby's at 2525 N. Center St./Route 159, in Maryville. The greatest difference when it comes to custard versus ice cream is the presence of egg yolk, according to www.livestrong.com . The differences in nutritional information for custard and ice cream are that custard contains fewer calories than ice cream, more protein and calcium than ice cream and less fat and carbs.

