‘Vengeance’ Poster Features Star-Studded Cast of B.J Novak's Directorial Debut

By Hilary Remley
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB.J. Novak has just released a new poster for Vengeance, his new black comedy film that follows the misadventures of a city-boy journalist and podcaster who sets off to West Texas in order to investigate the mysterious death of a girl he was seeing (casually, of course). Novak released the film's...

collider.com

Deadline

Dakota Fanning Reunites With ‘Man On Fire’ Co-Star Denzel Washington In Sony’s ‘Equalizer 3’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly 20 years since their hit action thriller Man On Fire blew away audiences and further helped solidify Dakota Fanning as a future star but it now looks like she is ready to reteam with the Oscar Winning Denzel Washington. Sources tell Deadline Fanning is set to star opposite Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures. Written by Richard Wenk, the film is being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the...
NFL
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
MOVIES
Simplemost

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Release Date Has Been Announced

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. It’s official! We are going to have the time of our lives, AGAIN, as...
MOVIES
Collider

Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play Younger Version of His Character in Possible "Heat" Sequel

Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.
MOVIES
Person
Dove Cameron
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
B.j. Novak
Person
Issa Rae
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Collider

'Back to Black': Amy Winehouse Biopic Greenlit With Sam Taylor-Johnson Directing

Studiocanal is taking up the mantle of a project that's been on Hollywood's brain for years now - an Amy Winehouse biopic. According to Deadline, the company has officially greenlit a new film about the deceased singer titled Back to Black, tapping Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson to direct from a screenplay written by Matt Greenhalgh. With Taylor-Johnson boarding, production is now moving quickly towards getting the Grammy winner's story on-screen.
MOVIES
Variety

Christian Bale Still Hasn’t Seen ‘The Batman,’ Says Robert Pattinson Is an ‘Absolutely Wonderful Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Christian Bale says he hasn’t watched “The Batman”… yet. “I still haven’t seen it. I will see it,” Bale told Variety during Thursday’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. “Listen mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savor films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other,...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington Play Friends Accused of Killing Someone in Trailer for David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’

The first official trailer for David O. Russell’s highly anticipated film dropped today, featuring a starry, A-list cast and a teaser that promises “a lot of this actually happened.” The film, hailing from Disney, 20th Century Studios, New Regency Prods. and Forest Hill Entertainment, is described as an original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Gives First Look at His New Movie Set to Release on Amazon: PHOTOS

Sylvester Stallone took to his Instagram on Monday to give his followers a glimpse at his latest film. Samaritan is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 26, 2022. Stallone noted in his post that this intends to be a very different film from your usual superhero fare. “#samaritan @samaritanmovie appearing on Amazon! Check it out it’s something very different, something very special, and something very EXCITING!!!!” Stallone wrote.
MOVIES
Collider

'Creed III': Tessa Thompson Talks Working With Michael B. Jordan as Director

Tessa Thompson has a variety of roles under her belt already in her career. She is currently starring in Marvel’s latest release, Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as starring in season four of the hit series Westworld. But there's another upcoming role of hers that fans are excited to hear about: her part in Creed III, which she spoke about with to The Hollywood Reporter — specifically, working with Michael B. Jordan as both co-star and director.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

11 Years After Amy Winehouse’s Death, Her Biopic Is Moving Forward With Some Fifty Shades Talent

The life of Amy Winehouse definitely has the makings of a biopic film. Just like with music biopics such as Selena, Judy and Bohemian Rhapsody where a young musician’s life is cut short, Amy Winehouse sadly falls in this category. The 27-year-old singer passed away from alcohol poisoning eleven years ago, but her story will be told through a biopic that's moving forward with some Fifty Shades of Grey talent behind it.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Dave Franco, Katy O’Brian, Ed Harris And Jena Malone Join Kristen Stewart In ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ For A24

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Katy O’Brian, Dave Franco, Ed Harris and Jena Malone have joined Kristen Stewart and Anna Baryshnikov in Love Lies Bleeding with A24 and Film4 teaming on the pic. Rose Glass will direct from a script she co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska. The film is described as a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream. A24 will produce alongside Andrea Cornwell for Lobo Films and Oliver Kassman for Escape Plan Productions. Film4 developed the film alongside the filmmakers and will co-finance with A24, which will handle the global release of the film. Production starts...
NFL
Collider

‘Stranger Things’ Why Will and Jonathan’s Talk Meant So Much to the Brothers

The fourth season of Stranger Things has broken new streaming records for Netflix, and for good reason! Created by the Duffer Brothers, the new season has been able to raise the stakes of the series and retain its quality of storytelling. A major reason audiences have stayed invested in the series since its debut in 2016 has been the relationships between the characters that have stolen our hearts. Whether it’s pairings like Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Steve (Joe Keery), or Joyce and Hopper (David Harbour), these relationships keep us afloat through the crazy, often scary events that unfold. In Season 4, there is no shortage of great moments between the heroes of Hawkins; but, one of the standout moments happens between a pair of brothers in a Surfer Boy Pizza kitchen – Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton).
TV SERIES
Collider

'Vikings' Star Travis Fimmel Joins 'Black Snow' Mystery Series

Vikings star Travis Fimmel has just been cast in the upcoming mystery-drama series Black Snow, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. The series, which is currently in production in Australia, is being produced for the streaming service Stan. Black Snow will be a six-part series that will follow a...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Quinta Brunson Makes Emmys History With 'Abbott Elementary' Nominations

Quinta Brunson has made Emmys history this year thanks to her new series Abbott Elementary. Brunson has become the first Black woman to earn three Emmy nominations for comedy, and she is also the youngest Black woman to receive a nomination in the comedy acting category. Brunson was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series ("Pilot"). The show earned an impressive seven total Emmy nominations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedigitalfix.com

Halloween Ends trailer is “dangerously close”, says Jason Blum

Jason Blum has given all of us horror movie fans something to look forward to. The founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions has updated Michael Myers enthusiasts on when they can expect to see the fictional killer again in the highly anticipated trailer for David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends.
MOVIES
Complex

Jordan Peele Recalls Telling Daniel Kaluuya, ‘You’re My De Niro’

Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya could become some of the most prolific collaborators in film. During a recent interview with Empire magazine, Peele spoke about his working relationship with Kaluuya and his plans to keep teaming up throughout their careers—much like director Martin Scorsese and actor Robert De Niro.
CELEBRITIES

