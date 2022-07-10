ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleburne, TX

25-year-old woman killed in Cleburne car crash Sunday morning, police say

By David Silva Ramirez
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

Police are investigating a major crash Sunday morning that killed a 25-year-old woman in Cleburne.

At about 7 a.m., Cleburne police responded to a report of a major crash on the 1000 block of West Industrial Boulevard.

A 25-year-old Hispanic female was traveling eastbound on West Industrial Boulevard before her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, police said. The woman, who police believe is a Fort Worth resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is still pending.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the woman after next of kin have been notified.

