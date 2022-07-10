ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

MMO Game Thread: Marlins vs. Mets, 1:40 P.M.

By Elliot Teichman
metsmerizedonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday, July 10, 2022 • 1:40 P.M. RHP Sandy Alcántara (9-3, 1.82 ERA) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.86 ERA) The Mets and Marlins compete the teams’ four-game set this Sunday with a fantastic pitching matchup. Taijuan Walker, who has been on fire for the last month or so faces off...

metsmerizedonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees' Outfielder Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees are reportedly eyeing a potential trade deal for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A . Taylor. "#Yankees are looking at a number of outfielders on the trade market, with #Royals CF Michael A. Taylor among them. Taylor won a Gold Glove in center last year and would help Aaron Boone to keep Judge, Stanton, and Hicks healthy in 2nd half and postseason," MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported on Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong not in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wong is being replaced at second base by Luis Urias versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. In 248 plate appearances this season, Wong has a .237 batting average with a .736 OPS, 6 home runs,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Marlins host the Pirates on 3-game home skid

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (41-45, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-8, 4.34 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (6-4, 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -179, Pirates +151; over/under is 7 runs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
MLB

Hamilton's speed disrupts Mets, lifts Marlins

NEW YORK -- With analytics taking over the game of baseball, it seems like speed isn’t a big part of the game anymore. It was a different story on Sunday afternoon, however, as speed helped the Marlins defeat the Mets, 2-0, in 10 innings at Citi Field. The Marlins...
MLB
numberfire.com

DJ LeMahieu in Yankees' Sunday lineup

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. LeMahieu is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Our models project LeMahieu for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.3...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy