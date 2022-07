– Donna J. René, 71, of Westborough, passed away on July 7th, 2022, after a courageous battle with ALS. Born in Worcester, she was the middle child of the late Ernest and Mary (Dickie) René. She graduated from St. Peter’s High School and went on to Salter School where she honed her secretarial skills that led to her job at CommGas where she made her way up the corporate ladder to Senior Purchasing Agent. Donna was blessed to be able to retire early, and after some time spent relaxing in retirement, she realized she enjoyed helping people and socializing and soon found part time jobs where she flourished at places such as WPI and later Stein Mart.

WESTBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO