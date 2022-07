PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police say no one was hit, but a suspect is in custody following a shooting near Centre Street Apartments in Portage Monday. The shooting that took place just outside of the apartments on 1995 E Centre Avenue in Portage around 4:30 p.m., with several rounds fired and an occupied car was shot multiple times.

PORTAGE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO