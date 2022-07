WWE's Natalya was in the middle of a bizarre situation on Saturday night at a live event in Sacramento, and there appears to be more information regarding the incident. In case you missed it, Natalya took the pinfall in a SmackDown Women's Championship match involving current champ Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey when Morgan nailed her with her Oblivion finisher. But the former champ appeared to no-sell the move, immediately getting up, saying something to Morgan and leaving the ring. WWE ran the match a second time on Sunday night in Reno and there's no indication that another incident occurred.

WWE ・ 21 HOURS AGO