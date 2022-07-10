Zippia’s best companies to work for in Mississippi

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Rachel Hernandez
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What makes a company the best to work for? According to Zippia, it depends on salary, company financial health and employee diversity.

So, who makes the cut in Mississippi? Zippia ranked 100 companies headquartered in Mississippi. Here’s Zippia’s top ten best companies to work for.

10. Peavey Electronics

This American audio equipment company was founded in 1965. The business is headquartered in Meridian. Zippia reported that 23.4% of employees attended Mississippi State University.

9. St. Dominic Health Services

This nonprofit organization has its headquarters in Jackson. Zippia reports the staff at St. Dominic’s is unusually diverse. The organization is 74.6% female and 48% ethnic minorities.

8. Vital Care

This home infusion service company was founded in 1986. The business is also headquartered in Meridian. Zippia reported this company has about 200 employees. Of those 200 employees, 64.5% are female and 41.1% are ethnic minorities.

7. Wesley Health System

This healthcare system is headquartered in Hattiesburg and was founded in 1997. Zippia reports this company brings in an annual revenue of $1.1 billion.

6. Heartland Catfish

This catfish company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Itta Bena. Zippia reports that 13.8% of the organization’s employees attended Mississippi Valley State University.

5. Total Transportation of Mississippi

This trucking company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Richland. The company’s website boasts about employing roughly 3x more women than the national average.

4. Corinthian

This furniture manufacturing company is headquartered in Corinth. Zippia reports about 500 people are employed at this organization.

3. Cal-Maine Foods

This egg producing company is headquartered in Jackson and was founded in 1957. Zippia reported the company sold about 1,037.7 million dozen shell eggs in 2018, which represents approximately 20% of domestic shell egg consumption.

2. Hancock Whitney

This bank holding company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Gulfport. Zippia reported the company has about 3,887 employees and brings in an annual revenue of $1.2 billion.

The Golden Nugget in Biloxi is the best company to work for in Mississippi, according to Zippia. The website reports the hospitality company employs only about 40 people.

Check out the full list of 100 best companies here.

