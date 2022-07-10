Most expensive apartments in Jackson

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bed sheets were once referred to as “bed linens” because linen was the most popular choice for household bedding.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – How expensive do apartments get in Jackson? The 2020 census estimated the median gross cost of rent between 2016 and 2020 in Jackson was $856 per month. Well, how much more are some people willing to pay for an apartment in the capital city?

Let’s keep things simple and look at only two-bedroom apartments. According to Apartments.com, these are some of the most expensive two-bedroom apartments in Jackson:

Fondren Hill Short-Term Living – $1,439

This 1,150-square-foot 2 bed 1.5 bath model can cost between $1,349 and $1,439 each month. This property is located on Lakeland Drive near the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Residents gave this property a 3.8 rating.

Northridge Apartments – $1,690

The “TN_B” model is a 1,108-square-foot 2 bed 2 bath that costs between $1,665 and $1,690 each month. Find this complex on Parkway Drive near Colonial Mart Shopping Center. Residents gave this property 4.0 stars.

Electric 308 Building – $1,700

The 2 bed 1 bath suite costs $1,700 each month. This spot is located on East Pearl Street in the city center of Jackson.

The Meridian at Fondren Apartments – $1,947

The “B1” model is a 1,095-square-foot 2 bed 2 bath that costs $1,947 each month. Find this complex on Lakeland Drive near the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Residents gave this property a 4.9 rating.

Trinity One Luxury Living Apartments – $2,250

The “Apt. D” model is a 735-square-foot 2 bed 1 bath that costs $2,250 each month. Rent at this property also includes utilities and furniture. Find this complex on Booker Street near Stringer Furniture.

