‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Electrifies the Box Office with $143 Million on Opening Weekend

By SarinaP
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Comicbook, “Thor: Love and Thunder” has scored the third-highest box opening this year and the largest yet for a Thor movie. Though box office numbers are on the lower end for Marvel, the film will bring in...

wdwnt.com

wonderwall.com

Natalie Portman reveals the secret to her 6-foot tall stature in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' plus more news

Natalie Portman reflects on being 'seen as big' after bulking up, 'growing' 9 inches taller for 'Thor'. At just 5'3″ tall, Natalie Portman is technically one full foot shorter than her "Thor" co-star, Chris Hemsworth, who towered over her petite frame in the franchise's first two movies. There's significantly less towering — and, frankly, more Natalie — in Taika Waititi's upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees her Jane Foster character transformed into the Mighty Thor, a chiseled, 6-foot tall female superhero. "On 'Black Swan,' I was asked to get as small as possible," Natalie tells Variety in a new interview published this week. "Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That's an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman." While she worked with a trainer for more than 10 months to get her muscles Mighty Thor-ready, she had to rely on some movie magic to elevate her stature by nine inches. "We'd rehearse the scene, they'd see the path, and then they'd build a path that was like one foot off the ground or whatever, and I would just walk on that," she explains. In real-life, meanwhile, photos of her newly ripped physique leaked online at one point during filming and quickly went viral. The response only underscored the fact that she was suddenly taking up more space than she ever had before. "To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, 'Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this,'" she says. "When you're small — and also, I think, because I started [acting] as a kid — a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that." "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters July 8.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How Much Shorter Is Natalie Portman Than Her ‘Thor’ Co-Star Chris Hemsworth?

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth’s on-screen partnership is an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, filming scenes together required some ingenuity because of their severe height difference. The production team found a way, and Natalie Portman’s height doesn’t stop her from wielding Mjolnir in the new Thor: Love and Thunder. So, how tall is Natalie Portman compared to Chris Hemsworth?
MOVIES
Variety

How Natalie Portman Grew Nine Inches Taller for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Click here to read the full article. For “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Natalie Portman is returning not only as Jane Foster — the brilliant astrophysicist and ex-girlfriend of Asgardian warrior Thor (Chris Hemsworth) — but as the Mighty Thor, Jane’s superhero persona when she comes into possession of the mystical hammer Mjolnir. Becoming a Marvel Studios hero meant Portman worked with a trainer for 10 months before and during shooting to build up her muscle mass in a way she’d never been asked to before. “I definitely got as big as I’ve ever been,” Portman explained for Variety‘s cover story. “You realize, ‘Oh,...
MOVIES
SFGate

Natalie Portman: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Shot Its Most Visually Stunning Scene in Best Buy Parking Lot

Natalie Portman told Entertainment Weekly that “Thor: Love and Thunder” has one of the most visually stunning scenes she’s ever seen on film, and it just so happens to have been shot in a random Best Buy parking lot. How’s that for movie magic? The “Black Swan” Oscar winner isn’t revealing just yet which scene in the film it is, but she said she can’t watch the movie without being reminded of Best Buy.
MOVIES
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Jojo
Person
Natalie Portman
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag

A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
ORLANDO, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

"Thor: Love And Thunder" Scores Big With Opening Weekend

At this point, it shouldn't be shocking that a Marvel movie is doing well at the box office. Avengers: Endgame is the second highest-grossing film of all time. Spiderman: Far From Home was a massive hit, becoming the first Spiderman movie to surpass $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The new Doctor Strange entry was also a success, despite receiving a more mixed reception and being banned in Saudi Arabia.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Thor 4 has an accidental Beetlejuice reference

Thor 4 had a lot of surprise Easter eggs and cameos related to past MCU movies, Greek and Norse mythology — but there’s one, in particular, you might have overlooked — the rumoured surprise cameo of Beetlejuice. For the uninitiated, Beetlejuice is a ghost movie about a...
MOVIES
Distractify

Is 'Thor: Love and Thunder' One of the Best or Worst Marvel Films? Critics Are Divided

The reviews are rolling in for Thor: Love and Thunder. Did Taika Waititi's highly anticipated follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok live up to the months of online hype?. Thor: Love and Thunder currently has a 72 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 120 reviews from critics. So how does the newest Thor adventure stack up in the Marvel movie rankings? Let's see what critics had to say.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Has Officially Released Every Movie and Show Announced From the Last Comic-Con Timeline

Way before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Marvel Studios had big plans for their Phase Four slate. Kevin Feige brought their plans to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H back in 2019 and presented their lineup that would expand all the way into 2021. Even though the pandemic would delay every single one of the studios projects as well as rearrange them, it seems that they have hit a major feat. After the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it appears that Marvel Studios will have released every single project they announced during Comic-Con.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Taika Waititi Says He Asked Natalie Portman If She Ever Wanted to Be in ‘Star Wars': ‘I Forgot About Those Ones!’

Taika Waititi may be headed to a galaxy far, far away — or at least, a different galaxy than the Marvel one we’ve seen him in so far — but that doesn’t mean he remembers everything about “Star Wars.” In fact, he totally forgot that his “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-star Natalie Portman was in the prequels — and accidentally told her so.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Just Introduced a Major Tie to Venom

Should Marvel Studios eventually get film rights to Venom back, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a connection to the symbiotic character it can fall back on if Spider-Man isn't part of the deal. Thanks to Thor: Love and Thunder, one specific item provides the perfect platform to introduce Eddie Brock to the beloved Hollywood franchise. Full spoilers up ahead for the latest Taika Waititi picture. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see Thor: Love and Thunder!
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Thor 4’ Thunderous With $143M Franchise-Best Opening

Marvel and Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder added further fuel to the summer box office rally with a domestic opening of $143 million, the best showing of the stand-alone franchise starring Chris Hemsworth as the hammer-wielding superhero. The pic opened in line with expectations in North America, where it scored the third-best opening of the pandemic era behind Spider-Man: No Way Home ($260 million) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4 million).More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Lighting Up the Stars' Wins Weekend, 'Thor 4' in Limbo Over Suspected LGBTQ Censorship'Thor: Love and Thunder' Helmer Taika Waititi Explains...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Booms at U.K. Box Office

Disney’s “Thor: Love And Thunder,” starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson, debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with a mighty £12.2 million ($14.6 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Last week’s topper, Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru,” placed...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Guardians of the Galaxy Almost Had a Bigger Role in Thor: Love and Thunder

The Guardians won't return to theaters until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2023, but the "Asgardians of the Galaxy" almost made another appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. After Thor (Chris Hemsworth) teamed up with the crew of intergalactic outlaws in Avengers: Infinity War, the space viking joined the Guardians for a cosmic adventure aboard the Benatar to end Avengers: Endgame. But when Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) vows the extinction of the gods, triggering distress calls across the galaxy, Thor parts ways with his "ragtag motley crew of misfit desperados": Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).
MOVIES
Cinemablend

The Goats Are The Real Heroes Of Thor: Love And Thunder And Twitter Can’t Get Enough

Thor: Love and Thunder is here and the newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a certified hit and on track to be the biggest movie in the Thor franchise. It’s also perhaps the most talked about movie in the series, as it includes a fantastic villain turn from Christian Bale, a scene-stealing role for Russell Crowe, and, of course, the MCU debut of Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor. But those aren’t the only characters people love, as many fans believe that GOAT of Thor: Love and Thunder may be the goats in Thor: Love and Thunder.
MOVIES
Complex

Natalie Portman on Her ‘No-Brainer’ Decision to Return to the MCU in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder below. It’s nothing short of a surprise that Natalie Portman is back in the MCU. The actor who played Jane Foster in both Thor and Thor: The Dark World was seemingly done with Marvel after some behind-the-scenes shuffling on the production of that second installment. Portman famously didn’t return to film the post-credits sequence on The Dark World, and her appearance in Avengers: Endgame came out of unused footage from that same film. The possibility of Portman returning seemed to be a stretch, that is until she walked out on the San Diego Comic-Con stage in 2019 to thunderous applause as it was announced she’d be returning for a fourth Thor movie in an adaptation of Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s beloved The Mighty Thor series.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

