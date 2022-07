JACKSON (CBS13) — After being stranded in a PG&E powerplant for hours, roughly 100 people were evacuated to safety from the Electra Fire late Monday. authorities confirmed. Sacramento affiliate CBS 13 reported the last group was able to leave the powerhouse by around 10:45 p.m. They were stranded there as the fast-moving wildfire burned in the Sierra foothills along the Amador and Calaveras county line southeast of Jackson.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO